Wambui Kamiru Collymore, widow of the late former Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, on Tuesday issued a stern message to media reporters in Kenya.

The publicity-shy, career artist took issue with the publication of details of the late Collymore's last wishes contained in his Will.

Kamiru took to her social media pages to address the publication of her late husband's wishes, emphasizing that reporters ought to have concerned themselves with content that could "inform, educate and empower" Kenyans.

She went on to state categorically that she has deliberately turned down various media engagements because she does not consider her personal life "newsworthy".

"Since 2016 when my name first appeared in press concerning my private life, I have done some interviews and turned down a lot more than I have accepted. Often my interviews are focused on the work I do in the hope that it educates and empowers others. My argument has always been that my personal life is not news worthy," she stated.

She went on to share links to articles published by various local and foreign media houses under a hashtag "#StoriesIWantToRead" asking reporters to give prominence to such stories instead of her private life.

Wambui further asked members of the fourth estate to go back to the kind of reporting which "spoke truth to power" instead of wasting its audiences.

"Kenyans are capable of radical change. Kenyans are capable of innovation and are of great resilience. The media should not waste us by having us believe that we have nothing of substance that is newsworthy.

"We also don't have much time to waste. I am not the news. The news is what we are leaving in the dark. Media can determine the future of our country everyday, on that front page by casting light into the dark. On just that one page, media can make or break us as a nation. It is time," she stated.