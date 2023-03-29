RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business

Interior PS issues orders affecting all LPG gas & petroleum traders countrywide

Denis Mwangi

After the lapse of the 12-day window all businesses which won't have heeded the directive will be deemed shut down

Gas cylinders
Gas cylinders

The State Department for Internal Security and National Administration in collaboration with the State Department for Petroleum has launched of a nationwide LPG and Petroleum business registration exercise.

The exercise is scheduled to begin on Tuesday April 3, 2023 and will run through to Friday April 14, 2023.

The registration will be conducted in all sub-counties by National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) in collaboration with the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

Interior PS Raymond Omollo
Interior PS Raymond Omollo The renovation of Moi Stadium in Embu County for the upcoming Madaraka Day celebrations Pulse Live Kenya
The registration drive aims to enhance the management and regulation of LPG and petroleum businesses in the country and will involve collection of data and information from all LPG and petroleum businesses.

The exercise will help to ensure that all LPG and petroleum operators are compliant with safety regulations, thereby minimizing the risk of accidents and protecting the public.

Interior PS Raymond Omollo reiterated that the government was committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens and the effective regulation of the petroleum sector.

He encourage all LPG and petroleum dealers and traders to participate in the registration exercise.

Upon expiry of the registration period, all unregistered LPG and petroleum businesses will be deemed to be non-operational.

Earlier in the day, government officials visited over 50 LPG sites and cracked down 21 illegal LPG facilities in Nairobi under the Rapid Results Initiative (RRI).

During the operation, one suspect was arrested for operating LPG facilities without a license and transporting products that do not conform to Kenyan standards.

