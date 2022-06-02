RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

10 African countries with the highest number of universities

Emmanuel Abara Benson
  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 African countries with the highest number of universities.
  • This list is courtesy of Statista, the leading global markets and consumer data provider.
  • Bear in mind that having the most universities does not necessarily equate quality education, neither does it equate more educated citizens.

Recently, we published a piece on the 10 best universities in Africa. Based on how our readers' received it, we figured it'd be nice to follow up with another article looking at 10 African countries with the highest number of universities.

Africa is home to many tertiary institutions, particularly universities, a handful of which are even ranked among the best in the world. And this shouldn't come as a surprise. After all, the continent has over 1 billion inhabitants. And there is need to educate all these people.

Before we unveil the list of African countries with the highest number of universities, it is important to point out that having the most universities does not necessarily translate to more educated citizens. Also, the fact that a country has the highest number of universities compared to others, does not necessary mean that all the universities in the country are quality universities.

To explain this further, Equatorial Guinea is reputed for having some of most educated people in Africa. Yet, the country only has one university —the National University of Equatorial Guinea. Similarly, South Africa has some of the best universities on the African continent. But the total number of universities in that country is more half of the universities in Nigeria.

That notwithstanding, we should not undermine the importance of higher concentration of universities in some countries. Generally, countries with large population tend to have more universities in order to accommodate the education needs of all its people.

Below are 10 African countries with the highest number of universities.

  1. Nigeria: Has 262 universities.
  2. Tunisia: Has 204 universities.
  3. Morocco: Has 153 universities.
  4. Kenya: Has 129 universities.
  5. South Africa: Has 123 universities.
  6. Algeria: Has 104 universities.
  7. Ethiopia: Has 73 universities.
  8. Egypt: Has 70 universities.
  9. Ghana: Has 70 universities.
  10. Uganda: Has 69 universities.

