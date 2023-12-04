The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

5 African countries with the largest COP 28 delegation and their GDPs

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Last week, COP 28, the largest climate gathering of global leaders to discuss how to protect the earth from accelerated warming began. As always, it was graced by people from all walks of life. However, this year's summit recorded a substantial increase in attendance.

COP28 DUBAI
COP28 DUBAI
  • More than 97,000 participants have badges to attend this year’s Conference of the Parties (COP) in Dubai in person.
  • A country like Nigeria has come under heavy criticism due to its 1,411-member delegation to COP-28.
  • Nigeria's GDP is lower than that of 12 countries with fewer COP28 delegates, standing at $477 billion.

Recommended articles

More than 97,000 participants have badges to attend this year’s Conference of the Parties (COP) in Dubai in person. This is almost twice the number that travelled to Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt for COP27 last year, the previous largest in an almost 30-year history of summits.

African countries have a notable number of participants at the conference, and this is understandable considering that the continent is the most affected by the adverse impacts of climate change.

However, a country like Nigeria has come under heavy criticism due to its 1,411-member delegation to COP-28. A review of the published list positioned Nigeria in the third position, trailing behind the UAE and Brazil among all the countries present at COP28.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Nigerian government claimed it did not fund all delegates from Nigeria, a fortune must have been spent on the trip. The public outcry is particularly heightened as the country grapples with economic challenges, ranging from a high debt profile to a diminishing revenue source. The economic situation is similarly challenging for many other African countries.

Countries such as China and America, with significantly higher GDPs and ranking among the largest global polluters, sent 1,411 and 700 delegates respectively. China boasts a robust economic value of $17.89 trillion, while America's economic value stands at $26.95 trillion.

Nigeria's GDP, for instance, is lower than that of 12 countries with fewer COP28 delegates, standing at $477 billion.

Rank Country Total number of delegates GDP
1 Nigeria 1411 $477 Billion
2 Morocco 823 $134 Billion
3 Kenya 765 $113 Billion
4 Tanzania 763 $75.71 Billion
5 Ghana 618 $72.84 Billion
Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

The better you are at your job, the more you should be worried about AI

The better you are at your job, the more you should be worried about AI

Kenyan business owners can expect to partake of the World Bank’s Sh7.7bn ($50 million) funding

Kenyan business owners can expect to partake of the World Bank’s Sh7.7bn ($50 million) funding

Why some phones, electronics or car parts are designed to fail with time

Why some phones, electronics or car parts are designed to fail with time

5 African countries with the largest COP 28 delegation and their GDPs

5 African countries with the largest COP 28 delegation and their GDPs

COP 28: Here is a list of $4.48 billion deals Kenya has secured to develop green projects

COP 28: Here is a list of $4.48 billion deals Kenya has secured to develop green projects

China's oldest car firm (160 years) enters Kenya with 6 new models [Photos]

China's oldest car firm (160 years) enters Kenya with 6 new models [Photos]

Africa accounted for 95% of malaria deaths worldwide in 2022 - WHO report

Africa accounted for 95% of malaria deaths worldwide in 2022 - WHO report

Top 5 largest economies in East Africa ranked

Top 5 largest economies in East Africa ranked

Biden plans trip to Angola, signalling renewed engagement with Africa

Biden plans trip to Angola, signalling renewed engagement with Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in November

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in November

Top 5 largest economies in East Africa

Top 5 largest economies in East Africa ranked

Here are the cheapest major African cities in 2023 - Lusaka:capital of Zambia

Here are the cheapest major African cities in 2023

Kenya defies the odds with a 25% surge in vehicle registrations amidst price hikes

Kenya defies the odds with a 25% surge in vehicle registrations amidst price hikes