2 presidents to be feted in Nairobi with Africa Road Builders prize

Miriam Mwende

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta received the coveted award in 2018.

Dr Akinwumi A Adesina attends High-level meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs [Image Credit: AfDB Group]
  • Babacar Ndiaye Prize 2024 goes to the Presidents of Equatorial Guinea and of the Republic of Congo
  • The coveted prize is awarded to heads of state who have developed projects that have a real impact on people’s mobility in Africa
  • Presidents Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and Denis Sassou-Nguesso will receive their awards on May 30, 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya

The Africa Road Builders Selection Committee has awarded the Babacar Ndiaye Prize 2024 to the President of Equatorial Guinea Téodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and his counterpart from the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso.

After the Committee's deliberations in Dubai on April 18, 2024, the two heads of states emerged as winners for major achievements in road and infrastructure in their countries.

Equitorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Mbasogo, Africa's longest-serving head of state
In Equatorial Guinea, the committee cited the completion of the Malabo-Sipopo and Bata-Mongomo motorways, as well as the resurfacing of roads in several other regions of the country under President aTéodoro's tenure.

In Congo, the committee pointed to the road between Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire recognising President Sassou-Nguesso's commitment to the development of road infrastructure.

Republic of Congo President Denis Christel Sassou-Nguesso
The two presidents will be feted for their achievements in Nairobi on May 30, 2024 at the final Africa Road Builders conference, which will take place alongside the African Development Bank's annual meetings scheduled for May 27th to May31st 2024.

Sponsored by the African Development Bank Group, the Babacar Ndiaye “Africa Road Builders” prize is awarded by Acturoutes, a platform that provides information on the road network and infrastructure in Africa, and by Media for Infrastructure and Finance in Africa (MIFA), a network of African journalists specialising in road infrastructure.

The Africa Road Builders Prize was created in honour of Babacar Ndiaye, who was President of the African Development Bank Group from 1985 to 1995. Each year, the selection committee evaluates ambitious, tangible projects that have a real impact on people’s mobility in Africa.

The 2024 award conference was attended by road experts from several African countries, in addition to the selection committee
The Babacar Ndiaye Prize has been awarded to the following heads of state since its launch in 2016.

HEAD OF STATE COUNTRY YEAR WON
King Mohamed VI Morocco 2016
Edgar Lungu Zambia 2016
Alassane Ouattara Côte d’Ivoire 2016
Ali Bongo Ondimba Gabon 2016
Macky Sall Senegal 2017
Paul Kagamé Rwanda 2017
Uhuru Kenyatta Kenya 2018
Adama Barrow Gambia 2019
Abdel Fattah-al Sissi Egypt 2020
Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria 2021
Samia Suhulu Tanzania 2022
Andry Rajoelina Madagascar 2023
Téodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo Equitorial Guinea 2024
Denis Christel Sassou-Nguesso Congo 2024
