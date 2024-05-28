Boeing hires ex-Safaricom Ethiopia executive to head Africa operations

Boeing Africa has appointed Henok Teferra Shawl as its new managing director for Africa.

Shawl, formerly the Chief External Affairs and Regulatory Officer at Safaricom Ethiopia, brings a wealth of experience in aviation, regulatory affairs, and government relations to his new role.

Henok Teferra Shawl's career profile

His extensive career includes significant positions such as Vice President of Strategic Planning and Alliances at Ethiopian Airlines and Chief Operating Officer and board member of ASKY Airlines.

Additionally, Shawl has served as Ethiopia's ambassador to France, Spain, Portugal, Monaco, and the Holy See, where he played a pivotal role in promoting Ethiopia's interests and enhancing bilateral relations.

Boeing's long-term outlook for Africa is optimistic. The company foresees substantial growth in air traffic and airplane demand across the continent, driven by Africa's abundant natural resources and a burgeoning young workforce.

"Africa’s abundant natural resources and burgeoning young workforce are poised to drive significant growth in air traffic and airplane demand over the next two decades," said Boeing on its website.

Boeing's outlook in Africa

Boeing anticipates that African carriers will need 1,030 new jet aircraft within the next 20 years, with 80% of these deliveries aimed at expanding existing fleets.

