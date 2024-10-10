The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ratan Tata's profile: Acquiring Magadi Soda, piloting business jet & donating 65% earnings

Miriam Mwende

Glowing tributes to his legacy hail Tata as a bold, ethical business leader and 'world's biggest donor'.

Ratan Naval Tata
  • Ratan Naval Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86
  • More than 65% of Ratan Tata's wealth was channeled into charitable causes, earning him multiple accolades
  • Under Ratan Tata's leadership, Tata Group's revenues soared from $5.7 billion to nearly $100 billion

Ratan Naval Tata, the revered chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on October 9, 2024, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

In his tribute, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi remarked: "Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses.

"At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better," a sentiment shared by many others who eulogised Tata.

Tata Group chairman emeritus, the late Ratan Tata, in an photo shared with his Instagram followers on December 31, 2020
Tata's contributions extended far beyond India's borders, with significant investments and operations in Kenya and across Africa, particularly through Tata Chemicals Magadi, the largest soda ash manufacturer in East Africa.

Ratan Tata was instrumental in expanding Tata Group’s footprint into the African continent, including Kenya. His leadership at Tata Group saw the acquisition of Magadi Soda Company in 2005, which solidified the group's presence in the region.

Under Tata's direction, the company modernised its operations and contributed to local development, especially in employment, infrastructure, and education around Lake Magadi.

Tata, respected for his visionary leadership, took over as chairman of Tata Sons in 1991 and transformed the group into a global powerhouse.

Under his stewardship, Tata Group's revenues soared from $5.7 billion to nearly $100 billion. His bold acquisitions, such as Tetley Tea, Corus Steel, and Jaguar Land Rover, cemented Tata Group's international presence, making it a name synonymous with quality and trust worldwide.

Born in 1937, Ratan Tata was raised by his grandmother following his parents’ separation. He was educated at Cornell University and Harvard Business School, and he began his career in the Tata Group in 1962, working on the shop floor of Tata Steel.

During his time in the United States, he learned how to pilot aircrafts and would later frequently fly his company's business jet.

Despite facing early challenges, Tata's innovative thinking and emphasis on ethical business practices set the group on a path of global expansion and success.

Apart from his business acumen, Tata was also a dedicated philanthropist. More than 65% of his wealth was channeled into charitable causes, focusing on healthcare, education, and social development across India and beyond.

This commitment to improving the lives of others earned him multiple accolades, including the Padma Bhushan in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008, two of India’s highest civilian honors.

The late Ratan Naval Tata
Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra recounted one of his most memorable moments with Tata, saying: "It was a privilege of my generation to have worked in industry alongside RNT. One of my most enjoyable memories of him? At the Auto Expo in Delhi, almost 20 years ago. I was at our company pavilion. We heard a buzz at the entry & saw RNT come in with his colleagues—unplanned, unexpected. When I went up to welcome him, he chuckled and said: 'I just came in to check out the competition!' I will miss him greatly."

This content was generated by an AI model and verified by the author.

Miriam Mwende

