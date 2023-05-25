The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Challenges and Opportunities: IMF predicts 5.5% economic growth for Uganda

Chinedu Okafor
Ugandan money
Ugandan money
  • Uganda's economy is expected to grow by 5.5% in 2023, following a strong performance in the first half of the year. 
  • Inflation in Uganda is on a declining path, providing a favorable environment for economic recovery.
  • Challenges for Uganda's economy include geoeconomic fragmentation, global inflation, and climate change consequences, necessitating measures to boost tax revenues and reduce reliance on external financing.

The International Monetary Fund expects Uganda's economy to grow by 5.5% this year, following a good half-year performance and some encouraging data from high-frequency activity and confidence indicators.

Recommended articles

The International Monetary Fund Resident Representative, Ms Izabela Karpowicz, stated, “Inflation peaked in late 2022 but it’s now on a declining path. As it continues to decline and global uncertainties decrease, external demand would support a stronger recovery in 2024 and beyond, thus a return to pre-Covid-19 growth rate of 6 to 7%.”

Ms. Karpowicz, on the other hand, stated that dangers to this prognosis include geoeconomic fragmentation, a return to greater and more unpredictable global inflation, and climate change consequences. She stated that Sub-Saharan Africa is experiencing increasing borrowing costs as a result of global monetary policy tightening in reaction to excessive inflation.

“Uganda is not spared from this. Yields on government securities peaked at 12-15 percent early in 2023 and the Uganda shilling has depreciated. Difficulty in raising concessional financing, coupled with a higher interest burden, means that fewer resources are available for discretionary spending, notably on development and climate change adaptation,” Ms. Karpowicz said.

ADVERTISEMENT

She insisted that the best course of action for the Ugandan government is boosting tax revenues, which are below regional competitors. In her assessment, this move is not only necessary but can also help finance development investment while preserving governmental debt sustainability.

Additionally, Dr. Adam Mugume, the Executive Director of Research at the Bank of Uganda, identified the challenge Uganda’s reliance on external financing poses, stating that this constitutes a problem as it complicates the global financial squeeze.

He stated; “However, Uganda should be able to maneuver through given that most of Uganda’s external debt is from multilateral creditors, mainly World Bank, IMF, and African Development Bank. Uganda’s exposure to non-concessional loans is to a great extent limited and as such there is limited concern on risks associated with rollover of maturing loans from commercial lenders.”

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Challenges and Opportunities: IMF predicts 5.5% economic growth for Uganda

Challenges and Opportunities: IMF predicts 5.5% economic growth for Uganda

Zimbabwe aims to become Africa's carbon credit trading hub

Zimbabwe aims to become Africa's carbon credit trading hub

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Risks associated with crypto transactions

Risks associated with crypto transactions

The DRC wants more stake in its resources jointly controlled with China

The DRC wants more stake in its resources jointly controlled with China

Kenyatta family overtaken as top shareholders in NCBA

Kenyatta family overtaken as top shareholders in NCBA

5 African countries which have received loans from the IMF in 2023

5 African countries which have received loans from the IMF in 2023

Tanzania allocates a massive budget for ground-breaking projects

Tanzania allocates a massive budget for ground-breaking projects

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top ten highest-ranking ports in Africa

Top 10 highest-ranking ports in Africa

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, seen here in November 2019, has called for a warmer relationship with Israel

China and the DRC are set to sign a $6 Billion infrastructure-for-minerals agreement

Tea-for-export in Uganda

Uganda's export sector surges as exports reach $674.54 Million, a 93.0% increase

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala projects grim fate for Nigeria’s oil sector, see her comments