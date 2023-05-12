The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Elon Musk appoints new Twitter CEO, plans to step down

Eric Kyama

Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, has revealed that he has appointed a new twitter CEO.

Twitter owner Elon Musk.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Twitter owner Elon Musk.Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Musk who made this revelation on his official Twitter account said the new CEO will start working within six weeks.

Recommended articles

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair and CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” the Tweet read.

Musk has been Twitter CEO ever since he purchased the company last year.

The larger than life CEO has made several changes ever since taking over the company in a $44b bid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Towards the end if last year, Musk ran a poll on his official twitter handle asking if he should get another person “stupid enough to take up the job.”

More than 50% of people who participated in the poll preferred that he steps down as CEO and let another person take over.

Following the result of the poll, he said he would go ahead to fulfill the wishes of the majority of people on the platform.

Musk hasn’t yet revealed the identity of Twitter’s next CEO, but going by his tweet, it is likely that the next person in charge is female.

Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” the tweet read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk will now take on the role of executive chair of the company and Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

The announcement comes a few days after he revealed that the platform will now have video and audio calls.

Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number,” he tweeted.

He also revealed that the latest version of the app allows users to "dm reply to a message in a thread."

With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction,” he said, he said adding that the release of encrypted DMs V1.0 will happen tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The release of encrypted DMs V1.0 will happen tomorrow (Wednesday, May 10, 2023). This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if there was a gun to my head,” the Twitter CEO said.

Eric Kyama Eric Kyama Eric Kyama is a News and Business writer with Pulse Uganda

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uganda may be on track to fully embracing digital transactions

Uganda may be on track to fully embracing digital transactions

Angola edges out Nigeria to become Africa’s top oil producer

Angola edges out Nigeria to become Africa’s top oil producer

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Top 10 African cities for global citizens to relocate to in 2023

Wealthy Kenyans to save millions following tax cuts on chopper imports

Wealthy Kenyans to save millions following tax cuts on chopper imports

Rwanda continues to subvert the IMF's expectations

Rwanda continues to subvert the IMF's expectations

Elon Musk appoints new Twitter CEO, plans to step down

Elon Musk appoints new Twitter CEO, plans to step down

Google opens Bard in 180 countries & debuts 3 new features [Video]

Google opens Bard in 180 countries & debuts 3 new features [Video]

Business between Kenya and Uganda has been made smoother with new trade regulation

Business between Kenya and Uganda has been made smoother with new trade regulation

The World Bank has identified a potential 60% loss in Africa’s natural resource trade

The World Bank has identified a potential 60% loss in Africa’s natural resource trade

Pulse Sports

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the best environment for trade

Top 10 African countries with the best environment for trade

Tanzania coal

Months later and the Russian/Ukraine conflict is benefitting Tanzania

President William Ruto speaks during the official opening of the Kenya Social Protection Conference at the Kenya School of Government on April 4, 2023

Germany to make provisions for 250,000 jobs for Kenyans

I&M Bank Rwanda

Bank in Rwanda hit hard with $10.3 million fraud attack