Elon Musk appoints new Twitter CEO, plans to step down

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair and CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” the Tweet read.

Musk has been Twitter CEO ever since he purchased the company last year.

The larger than life CEO has made several changes ever since taking over the company in a $44b bid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Towards the end if last year, Musk ran a poll on his official twitter handle asking if he should get another person “stupid enough to take up the job.”

More than 50% of people who participated in the poll preferred that he steps down as CEO and let another person take over.

Following the result of the poll, he said he would go ahead to fulfill the wishes of the majority of people on the platform.

Musk hasn’t yet revealed the identity of Twitter’s next CEO, but going by his tweet, it is likely that the next person in charge is female.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” the tweet read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk will now take on the role of executive chair of the company and Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

The announcement comes a few days after he revealed that the platform will now have video and audio calls.

“Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number,” he tweeted.

He also revealed that the latest version of the app allows users to "dm reply to a message in a thread."

“With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction,” he said, he said adding that the release of encrypted DMs V1.0 will happen tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT