Breaking news:
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Fuel prices in Tanzania drop as the global energy market catches a break

Chinedu Okafor

Tanzania's energy sector gets a reprieve as the price of petroleum products reduces. An update on the prices of petroleum products in the country shows a 1.07% decrease. This fall follows the recent decline in global energy prices and comes with several guidelines issued to local fuel marketers that ensure strict adherence to these new prices.

  • Tanzanian fuel prices decrease by 1.07% following the global energy price drop.
  • Energy regulator Ewura mandates adherence to new fuel price guidelines.
  • Consumers were urged to seek out the cheapest fuel options.

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authorities (Ewura) disclosed that Tanzanians are to pay Sh3,051, for a liter of petrol, as opposed to Sh3,084, and a liter of diesel, Sh3,029 instead of Sh3.078, as seen in the Tanzanian news publication The Citizen.

Dr. James Mwainyekule the director general of Ewura revealed that the drop in fuel prices came as a result of the decline in oil prices (FOB) in the world market, with a weighted average of 10.66% for petrol, 11.20% for diesel, and 5.82% for kerosine.

“This decrease in prices is due to the decrease as a result of the drop in oil import costs at the port of Dar es Salaam by an average of 9.69 percent for diesel and 1.82% for kerosine,” Dr. Mwainyekule stated.

The ports of Tanga and Mtwara were not exempted from these cost declines, resulting in a nationwide decrease in energy costs. A notice has been issued to retailers to adhere to the new price adjustments set by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authorities.

Read also: Tanzania considers fuel import system review amidst price fluctuations

“Ewura will continue to encourage competition by providing limited price information for fuel products,” the general director said.

He also noted that fuel stations are mandated to display the current prices and commercial incentives offered by the station for all to see.

Dr. Mwainyekule advised Tanzanians to buy petroleum products at retail outlets that offer the cheapest prices, to spur competitive prices amongst dealers. Furthermore, he noted that these retailers are expected to issue sale receipts from the Electronic Fiscal Pump Printers, which can be used as evidence against fuel sellers, selling higher than the newly adjusted prices.

Chinedu Okafor

