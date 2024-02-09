Fuel prices in Tanzania drop as the global energy market catches a break

The Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authorities (Ewura) disclosed that Tanzanians are to pay Sh3,051, for a liter of petrol, as opposed to Sh3,084, and a liter of diesel, Sh3,029 instead of Sh3.078, as seen in the Tanzanian news publication The Citizen.

Dr. James Mwainyekule the director general of Ewura revealed that the drop in fuel prices came as a result of the decline in oil prices (FOB) in the world market, with a weighted average of 10.66% for petrol, 11.20% for diesel, and 5.82% for kerosine.

“This decrease in prices is due to the decrease as a result of the drop in oil import costs at the port of Dar es Salaam by an average of 9.69 percent for diesel and 1.82% for kerosine,” Dr. Mwainyekule stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ports of Tanga and Mtwara were not exempted from these cost declines, resulting in a nationwide decrease in energy costs. A notice has been issued to retailers to adhere to the new price adjustments set by the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authorities.

“Ewura will continue to encourage competition by providing limited price information for fuel products,” the general director said.

He also noted that fuel stations are mandated to display the current prices and commercial incentives offered by the station for all to see.