Gabon coup plotters promise to reestablish democratic governance by 2025

- Gabon’s military junta has promised to return power back to democracy by 2025.
- One of the junta’s spokespersons disclosed this on live state TV.
- The group further stated that a referendum on the proposed constitution will occur in November or December 2024.
The military commanders of Gabon, who overthrew President Ali Bongo Ondimba in the month of August 2023, declared on Monday that the country will have elections in August 2025, with a timeline that includes a national conversation first.