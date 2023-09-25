The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Here are some key details of Ghana’s 3 days protest

Chinedu Okafor
Here are some key details of Ghana’s 3 days protest
Here are some key details of Ghana’s 3 days protest
  • Hundreds of protesters in Accra took to the streets for the third consecutive day.
  • Under the banner of #OccupyJulorbiHouse, demonstrators expressed their grievances.
  • Despite a recent government bankruptcy filing and difficulties repaying international creditors.

On Saturday, several hundred protesters gathered in Accra, the capital of Ghana, for the third day in a row of anti-government demonstrations that have been brought on by economic hardship and led to a number of arrests.

Recommended articles

While marching under the watchful eye of riot police, the demonstrators, some waving banners or the national flag, aired their complaints about the skyrocketing cost of living and the dearth of employment possibilities.

Ghana, a country famous for producing gold, oil, and cocoa, is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades, mostly as a result of rising public debt.

The police built barricades to stop demonstrators from getting close to Jubilee House, the presidential villa. Democracy Hub activists have stated their plan to seize this significant space.

ADVERTISEMENT

49 people were detained for attending an unapproved meeting and breaking the Public Order Act on the first day of the three-day demonstration, according to the police.

However, there have been no new arrests reported, and on Saturday it seemed like things were rather peaceful. Protests about rising costs and other economic issues broke out the year before, leading to confrontations with law officers.

Protesters took to the streets for three days which began on Thursday to call for better government and living conditions, under the banner of #OccupyJulorbiHouse. Protesters cited several reasons for the protests, including the abuse of law, power, and process; poor healthcare system; mismanagement of the economy; anti-LGBTQ Bill, and countless human rights abuses that have occurred under the administration.

On the first day of the demonstration, the police detained roughly 50 protestors on the grounds that they had engaged in an unlawful assembly and had disregarded court procedures because the protest had been placed under an injunction and the organizers' attorneys had been properly served or informed.

The police angrily refuted the organizers' assertion that they had not been served with the injunction proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

On day 2, the Ghanaian artiste, E.L was seen at the protest grounds in Accra. He asserts that it is past time for voices like his to speak up more about the difficulties faced by the nation's population. The protest ensued despite heavy policing.

Recently, the Ghanaian government filed for bankruptcy after failing to pay billions of dollars it owed to international creditors in December. This is despite a $3 billion loan, which is being steadily disbursed to the West African Gold Coast.

Following the protest, the Ghanaian police issued an apology to those who have been inconvenienced by the protest. A report by the Ghanaian newspaper, MyJoyOnline disclosed that the commuters were the ones most affected by the demonstrations.

“The Police would also like to apologize to members of the public who were inconvenienced in one way or the other, especially those who were caught up in the vehicular holdups during the demonstration,” the police in a statement issued on September 23, 2023.

The World Bank predicts that Ghana's economic growth would slow to 1.5% this year from 3.1% in 2022 and stay low at 2.8% in 2024, although it is anticipated that the economy will rebound to its potential growth by 2025.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dangers of converting your car to run on cooking gas

Dangers of converting your car to run on cooking gas

Here are some key details of Ghana’s 3 days protest

Here are some key details of Ghana’s 3 days protest

5 key responsibilities of KRA's military-trained tax assistants

5 key responsibilities of KRA's military-trained tax assistants

Africa’s food insecurity to be non-existent in the next 5 years - AfDB

Africa’s food insecurity to be non-existent in the next 5 years - AfDB

List of African countries and how much of their salaries they spend on iPhones

List of African countries and how much of their salaries they spend on iPhones

Do you know what leads to aircraft fuel dumping in the sky? Here is why

Do you know what leads to aircraft fuel dumping in the sky? Here is why

Binti Said’s mission to protect Kenyans from harmful pesticides in food

Binti Said’s mission to protect Kenyans from harmful pesticides in food

Ukraine plans to fight hunger in Africa despite the dangerous transport routes

Ukraine plans to fight hunger in Africa despite the dangerous transport routes

Top 10 African cities with the least affordable housing

Top 10 African cities with the least affordable housing

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Discovering the Majestic Landscapes of Africa's Top 10 Largest Countries

Top 10 African countries with the strongest soft power influence over the world

Top 10 African cities with the least affordable housing

Top 10 African cities with the least affordable housing

List of African countries and how much of their salaries they spend on iPhones

List of African countries and how much of their salaries they spend on iPhones

Africa’s Internet economy has the potential to reach 5.2% of the continent’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025, contributing nearly $180 billion to its economy, according to a new report from Google and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Top 10 African Countries with the best digital quality of life in 2023