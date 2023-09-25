Here are some key details of Ghana’s 3 days protest

While marching under the watchful eye of riot police, the demonstrators, some waving banners or the national flag, aired their complaints about the skyrocketing cost of living and the dearth of employment possibilities.

Ghana, a country famous for producing gold, oil, and cocoa, is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis in decades, mostly as a result of rising public debt.

The police built barricades to stop demonstrators from getting close to Jubilee House, the presidential villa. Democracy Hub activists have stated their plan to seize this significant space.

ADVERTISEMENT

49 people were detained for attending an unapproved meeting and breaking the Public Order Act on the first day of the three-day demonstration, according to the police.

However, there have been no new arrests reported, and on Saturday it seemed like things were rather peaceful. Protests about rising costs and other economic issues broke out the year before, leading to confrontations with law officers.

Protesters took to the streets for three days which began on Thursday to call for better government and living conditions, under the banner of #OccupyJulorbiHouse. Protesters cited several reasons for the protests, including the abuse of law, power, and process; poor healthcare system; mismanagement of the economy; anti-LGBTQ Bill, and countless human rights abuses that have occurred under the administration.

On the first day of the demonstration, the police detained roughly 50 protestors on the grounds that they had engaged in an unlawful assembly and had disregarded court procedures because the protest had been placed under an injunction and the organizers' attorneys had been properly served or informed.

The police angrily refuted the organizers' assertion that they had not been served with the injunction proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

On day 2, the Ghanaian artiste, E.L was seen at the protest grounds in Accra. He asserts that it is past time for voices like his to speak up more about the difficulties faced by the nation's population. The protest ensued despite heavy policing.

Recently, the Ghanaian government filed for bankruptcy after failing to pay billions of dollars it owed to international creditors in December. This is despite a $3 billion loan, which is being steadily disbursed to the West African Gold Coast.

Following the protest, the Ghanaian police issued an apology to those who have been inconvenienced by the protest. A report by the Ghanaian newspaper, MyJoyOnline disclosed that the commuters were the ones most affected by the demonstrations.

“The Police would also like to apologize to members of the public who were inconvenienced in one way or the other, especially those who were caught up in the vehicular holdups during the demonstration,” the police in a statement issued on September 23, 2023.