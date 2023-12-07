The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

It's shameful Chinese owns patent rights to Ghanaian Kente designs — Copyrights expert

Emmanuel Tornyi

Copyrights expert and advocate Kofi Boachie-Ansah has raised an alarm over China owning patent rights to Ghanaian Kente designs.

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament in Kente
Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament in Kente

He said it's a shame that after producing Kente designs in Ghana for so many years, the country has not registered the patent rights to its name.

Recommended articles

He stated that the Kente design has now been registered by a Chinese, that he owns the patent rights to these Ghanaian Kente designs, and we’re now taking steps as a country to correct.

Boachie-Ansah made this known at an event organised at the Alliance Française in Cape Coast by Creation Africa Ghana, which is a project from the French Embassy aimed at empowering entrepreneurs in cultural and creative industries.

Kente, which originates from the Ashanti Kingdom, is Ghana’s most revered cotton and silk cultural fabric.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are two main strands of kente in Ghana representing two ethnic groups - the Ashanti and the Ewe (among whom the cloth is in fact known as kete).

However, Chinese counterfeits leave Ghanaian textiles hanging by a thread.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

It's shameful Chinese owns patent rights to Ghanaian Kente designs — Copyrights expert

It's shameful Chinese owns patent rights to Ghanaian Kente designs — Copyrights expert

Israel's 2,000-pound SPICE bombs are highly accurate but could be overkill in Gaza

Israel's 2,000-pound SPICE bombs are highly accurate but could be overkill in Gaza

TikToK announces Sh229.9 million investment for small businesses in Kenya & EA

TikToK announces Sh229.9 million investment for small businesses in Kenya & EA

Most powerful African women in the world 2023

Most powerful African women in the world 2023

10 largest African countries by land mass

10 largest African countries by land mass

World Bank to provide electricity for 100 million Africans by 2030

World Bank to provide electricity for 100 million Africans by 2030

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium launches in Kenya [Prices]

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium launches in Kenya [Prices]

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Mali and Niger nullify tax treaties with France in campaign to de-westernize

Mali and Niger nullify tax treaties with France in campaign to de-westernize

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 5 largest economies in East Africa

Top 5 largest economies in East Africa ranked

10 African countries with the largest population lacking electricity

10 African countries with the largest population lacking electricity

COP28 DUBAI

5 African countries with the largest COP 28 delegation and their GDPs

Egypt's richest man Nassef Sawiris

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE