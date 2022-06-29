Kenya is the leading investment destination in Africa for Japanese investors - Report

Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

In the overall rankings, Kenya took the top spot with an investment choice of 35.1%, followed by South Africa (33%), Nigeria (30%), Ethiopia (21.3%), and Ghana (19.5%), in the top five. Morocco, Mozambique, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, and Tanzania made up the top 10 of the survey.

The report showed that Kenya ranked top position due to Emerging startup companies and potential for collaboration, expanding demand for infrastructure, potential of geothermal power, the hub function of East Africa, economic stability, Japan’s ODA and investment projects, the growth of the automobile industry, market size and future potential growth.

South Africa came in second on the merits of being a mature economy with a certain level of infrastructure development; industrial power in the development of the automobile industry; abundant metal mineral resources; and enhancement of personal purchasing power as a result of economic development.

Nigeria ranked third for having population increase and market size; overwhelming market scale. The country also has the largest room for development in sub-Saharan Africa with high potential of consumer goods market, enhancement of personal purchasing power, abundant energy resources; oil and gas development; and growth of the automobile industry.

Ethiopia was ranked fourth due to its high growth rate and population size, inexpensive labour, cheap electric power, increase in companies in the textile industry, the development of light industry, ODA/investment projects, distribution in East Africa, and privatisation of state enterprises.

