The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya receives a $1 billion boost from the IMF to ease government finances

Chinedu Okafor
Kenya receives a $1 billion boost from the IMF to ease government finances
Kenya receives a $1 billion boost from the IMF to ease government finances
  • Kenya receives nearly $1 billion in additional funding from the IMF to alleviate the strain on government finances. 
  • Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility for Kenya extended to 48 months, providing an immediate payout of $415.4 million. 
  • The IMF also approved a new 20-month agreement of approximately $551.4 million to support Kenya's climate change adaptation efforts.

The International Monetary Fund's executive board gave its approval on Monday to almost $1 billion in additional money for Kenya, which may relieve strain on the country's government finances in East Africa's largest economy.

Recommended articles

The Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility for Kenya were extended to 48 months from 38 months, according to the IMF, after the board concluded the fifth evaluation. This allowed for an immediate payout of roughly $415.4 million and gave Kenya additional time to execute reforms.

Additionally, it authorized a new 20-month agreement worth approximately $551.4 million under the IMF's Resilience and Sustainability program that would aid Kenya's efforts to adapt to climate change.

Despite experiencing the worst drought in decades and a difficult external environment, the IMF stated that Kenya has made considerable progress in implementing economic reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The moves taken on Monday, according to IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh, will enable Kenyan authorities to continue addressing such issues, maintain market confidence, foster development, and progress continuing reforms.

“Kenya’s economy has been resilient despite the worst drought in many decades and a difficult external environment,” she relayed via a statement. The arrangements “continue to support the authorities’ efforts to address emerging challenges to sustain macroeconomic stability and market confidence, promote growth, and advance ongoing reforms,” she added.

The fiscal 2023–2024 budget for Kenya and the 2023 Finance Act, according to her, are "crucial steps" that must be taken in order to support continued consolidation efforts, lessen debt risks, and safeguard social and development expenditures. A "prudent debt policy" and sustained attempts to give priority to concessional loans were also necessary because of the tighter financing circumstances, she added.

The most recent numbers will bring the total ECF/EFF payouts to around $2 billion. The administration of President William Ruto has pledged to strengthen Kenya's finances by increasing income and reducing borrowing. According to the National Treasury, Kenya's national debt was 9.63 trillion shillings ($68.1 billion) in April, or two-thirds of its GDP. More than half of tax revenue is used to pay debt servicing charges.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African Development Bank is looking to initiate the revolutionary debt-for-nature exchange program

African Development Bank is looking to initiate the revolutionary debt-for-nature exchange program

Africa's gaming market projected to surpass $1 billion by 2024

Africa's gaming market projected to surpass $1 billion by 2024

Kenya receives a $1 billion boost from the IMF to ease government finances

Kenya receives a $1 billion boost from the IMF to ease government finances

List: African countries most vulnerable to cyber threats in 2023

List: African countries most vulnerable to cyber threats in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the weakest currency exchange rates in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the weakest currency exchange rates in 2023

Details of IMF's new Sh140B loan for Kenya

Details of IMF's new Sh140B loan for Kenya

Nigeria’s inflation rate surges to its highest in over a decade and is projected to keep increasing

Nigeria’s inflation rate surges to its highest in over a decade and is projected to keep increasing

Zambia's economy would develop at a slower rate than predicted in 2023

Zambia's economy would develop at a slower rate than predicted in 2023

Ranked: The happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Ranked: The happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mike Adenuga

Nigeria’s 3rd richest man Mike Adenuga has lost almost half of his wealth, here’s why

The Blue Nile river passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia

Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

The carbon credit markets have become key to the race to net zero.edg3D/Getty Images

From forests to funds: Tanzania’s Sh46.9 trillion carbon market set to experience a revolution