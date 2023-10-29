The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya to remove visa requirements for all Africans - Ruto

Adekunle Agbetiloye
President William Ruto
President William Ruto
  • Kenyan President William Ruto has announced plans to eliminate visa requirements for all African visitors by the end of 2023.
  • This development aims to boost trade and strengthen economic connections with other African nations.
  • President Ruto also stressed the importance of addressing the current low levels of intra-African trade.

Kenyan President William Ruto has announced plans to eliminate visa requirements for all African visitors by the end of 2023 to enhance trade and foster closer economic ties with other African nations.

Recommended articles

He made this announcement during his keynote address at the Three Basins Climate Change Conference in Brazzaville, Congo.

"By the end of this year, no African will need a visa to enter Kenya. The time has come to understand the importance of doing trade between us," he said.

President Ruto also stressed the importance of addressing the current low levels of intra-African trade and put forward a proposal to reduce customs tariffs across the continent to accelerate the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “It is time we realize the importance of trading among ourselves and allowing goods, services, people and ideas to move freely across the continent.” He added that trade among East African Community countries had grown significantly due to these initiatives.

Kenya recently eliminated visa requirements for Angolan citizens. During the African Private Sector Dialogue Conference on Free Trade in May, President William Ruto expressed that this move might signify the last occasion African delegates need to pay for visas when visiting Kenya.

Earlier in February, Kenya and Eritrea reached an agreement to permanently eliminate visa requirements for their citizens. In July, Kenya extended this privilege to nationals from Comoros and Senegal, allowing them to enter the country without visas. In August, Indonesia joined the list, becoming the third country within a month to receive visa-free access to Kenya.

The president also stressed the importance of acknowledging and incentivizing countries in tropical forest basins to protect their forests, underscoring the benefits of such actions for climate preservation.

The Amazon basin in South America, the Congo basin in Central Africa, and the Borneo-Mekong basin in Southeast Asia together make up 80 per cent of the world's rainforests and house around two-thirds of its biodiversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

These rainforests are crucial not only for their local ecosystems but also have a global impact by regulating the Earth's climate and supporting life on our planet.

Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya to remove visa requirements for all Africans - Ruto

Kenya to remove visa requirements for all Africans - Ruto

KRA swiftly responds as Kenyans share tax avoidance tactics

KRA swiftly responds as Kenyans share tax avoidance tactics

10 worst African countries for women to live

10 worst African countries for women to live

Kenya’s debt to the World Bank surpasses Ksh1.5 trillion

Kenya’s debt to the World Bank surpasses Ksh1.5 trillion

China issues security advisory to nationals in Kenya over global hot issues

China issues security advisory to nationals in Kenya over global hot issues

Pakistan beats the US and Netherlands, to become Kenya’s largest export market

Pakistan beats the US and Netherlands, to become Kenya’s largest export market

Meet 7 Kenyan tech founders awarded $70,000 funding for their innovative startups

Meet 7 Kenyan tech founders awarded $70,000 funding for their innovative startups

Nike commissions Kipchoge bronze statue at its HQ & renames facility after him

Nike commissions Kipchoge bronze statue at its HQ & renames facility after him

African countries that spend the most time on social media

African countries that spend the most time on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diamond

Top 10 diamond producing countries in Africa

President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023

KRA promises to help the informal sector uphold compliance, tap industry tax base

Kenya tea plantation

Pakistan beats the US and Netherlands, to become Kenya’s largest export market

President William Ruto

Kenya’s debt to the World Bank surpasses Ksh1.5 trillion