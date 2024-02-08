The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kenyans to brace for repercussions of militant activities at the Red Sea

Chinedu Okafor

The effect of pirate attacks on the Red Sea from Yemen-based militants, Houthi, has found its way into the Kenyan economy. On Wednesday, the Kenya Ships Agents Association (KSAA), warned of more increments in shipping costs. They relayed to importers in the country that the attacks from Yemen Houthis on British and American ships are likely to cause a surge in the amount needed to clear shipped goods.

Kenyans to brace for repercussions of militant activities at the Red Sea Source: Shutterstock
  • Kenyan economy faces higher shipping costs due to Red Sea pirate attacks.
  • Shippers reroute vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, causing delays and increased freight rates.
  • The industry warns of long-term implications on capacity, container availability, and insurance costs.

Juma Ali Tellah, the KSAA Chief Executive Officer noted that shippers have become very weary of the effect these attacks could have on the East African economy, as seen in The East African.

“Despite efforts to normalize freight rates following events such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War, the ongoing attacks by Houthi Rebels present a persistent challenge,” the executive officer said.

"Major shipping lines, including those represented by KSAA, are responding by rerouting vessels around the Cape of Good Hope, a costly alternative that directly impacts the business community and consumers in East Africa.

The rerouting of ships will result in longer shipping distances, causing an upward surge in freight rates and disturbances in the supply chain. Delays in the smooth movement of goods are expected due to extended transit routes” he added.

Furthermore, Mr. Tellah warned that given the delay in empty container reshipment, the assaults will have long-term implications for the freight industry.

“We have experienced a reduction of ships leading to a reduction in ships’ capacity and a reduction in container availability, along with a potential for an increase in insurance costs and liability for ship owners and insurers,” Mr. Tellah stated.

The announcement follows the publication of security guidelines that apply to navigating the Southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden by industry associations like the International Chamber of Shippers (ICS) and The Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO), one of the biggest international shipping lobbies representing ship-owners.

An earlier report showed that Kenya has already begun paying higher shipping costs as a result of pirate attacks on its typical route.

Kenyan shippers have been forced to find alternate routes due to attacks which results in delays and increased prices. Transit time also went up significantly. Time for transit went from 12 days to as high as 48 days.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

