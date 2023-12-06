Mali and Niger nullify tax treaties with France in campaign to de-westernize

According to a report seen on the American news platform Reuters, Mali, and Niger, which for some time now have been trying to de-westernize their administrations, and free their respective regions from any colonial influence, recently “revoked two treaties with France for cooperation and administrative assistance in tax matters.”

“The statement revoked one agreement with France from 1972 which was meant to avoid double taxation and establish rules of reciprocal assistance in various tax matters. The other agreement had similar aims,” Reuters report reads.

"The persistent hostile attitude of France against our states... added to the unbalanced character of these agreements causing a considerable shortfall for Mali and Niger," as indicated in the joint statement, which was published on social media by Mali's foreign ministry.

Both administrations which came into power due to military coups have been on an aggressive campaign to achieve complete self-governance, by ridding their respective nations of Western influence. This move is reflective of said objective.

Very recently, they touted the idea of forming a federation alongside Burkina Faso, another former French colony, which is also currently being ruled by a military junta.

According to a report published on December 2nd, the foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger discussed the establishment of a confederation to achieve their goal of uniting West African countries inside a federation.

A month prior, the three nation's economy and finance ministers met and advocated the formation of a stabilization fund, an investment bank, and a panel to study economic and monetary unification.

Military coup history

Niger

The Republic of Niger had a coup d'état on July 26, 2023, when President Mohamed Bazoum was detained by his presidential guard. General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the commander of the presidential guard, declared himself the head of a new military junta shortly after it was confirmed that the coup had succeeded.

Burkina Faso

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was taken into custody by mutinous forces at the direction of Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba in January 2022. On September 30, eight months later, Captain Ibrahim Traoré proclaimed himself the head of state, causing Burkina Faso to experience its second coup of the year.

Mali

