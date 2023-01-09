ADVERTISEMENT
Paul Kagame, John Magufuli among personalities to be honoured in Kigali [Details]

Amos Robi

The awards will honour leaders and personalities who have made exceptional attainments in different areas of society

Rwanda President Paul Kagame
Rwanda President Paul Kagame

Former Tanzanian President late John Pombe Magufuli, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, and former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan are among the personalities set to be recognised in the first edition of the African Heritage Awards.

The April 1, 2023 event in Kigali, Rwanda aims to celebrate and honour African personalities who have set themselves apart through exceptional accomplishments.

The awards will recognise Africans' achievements in Business, Politics, Philanthropy, Entertainment/Arts and Culture, Science and Technology, and Social Innovation.

The organizers of the event, the Heritage Times said the decision to host the maiden event in Kigali was due to the strides the city has made over the past years that have placed it on the map of developed cities in the continent.

Besides honouring exceptional Africans, the event will be an avenue for cultural exchange that will build partnerships and international support for development.

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan

There will be performances by musicians, comedians and poets to spice up the event before an after-party wraps up.

Attendance of the event will be based on registration and invitation. While attendance is free for award recipients and their spouses, regular tickets cost $100, VIP ticket-$1000, and VVIP ticket-$2000.

For table reservations, Jubilee Table would go for $5,000, Heritage Table - $10,000, and Royalty Table - 15,000. For sponsorships, Silver Package goes for $20,000, Gold Package - $30,000, and Platinum Package - $40,000.

