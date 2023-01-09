Paul Kagame, John Magufuli among personalities to be honoured in Kigali [Details]

The April 1, 2023 event in Kigali, Rwanda aims to celebrate and honour African personalities who have set themselves apart through exceptional accomplishments.

The awards will recognise Africans' achievements in Business, Politics, Philanthropy, Entertainment/Arts and Culture, Science and Technology, and Social Innovation.

The organizers of the event, the Heritage Times said the decision to host the maiden event in Kigali was due to the strides the city has made over the past years that have placed it on the map of developed cities in the continent.

Besides honouring exceptional Africans, the event will be an avenue for cultural exchange that will build partnerships and international support for development.

There will be performances by musicians, comedians and poets to spice up the event before an after-party wraps up.

Attendance of the event will be based on registration and invitation. While attendance is free for award recipients and their spouses, regular tickets cost $100, VIP ticket-$1000, and VVIP ticket-$2000.