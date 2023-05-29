The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tanzania and India explore local currency trade to reduce dependency on dollars

Chinedu Okafor
  • Tanzania and India explore local currency trade to reduce dependence on global currencies, promoting a stable trading environment. 
  • Rupee Nostro Account System offers potential benefits such as decreased reliance on hard currency and reduced transaction costs. 
  • Implementation of the system presents opportunities for efficient foreign exchange management and streamlined cross-border transactions, benefiting both corporate organizations and the banking sector.

By encouraging commerce in local currencies, stakeholders have claimed that Tanzania and India may lessen their dependency on important global currencies and promote a stable and effective trading environment. The Indian Institute of Chartered Accountants recently convened said stakeholders in Tanzania for a consultative meeting.

Following the recent declaration that both nations will start trading in their own indigenous currencies, they talked about the ramifications of the Rupee Nostro Account System. The debate emphasized several major benefits, one of which was the decrease in dependence on hard currency.

The system's potential to reduce the need for ongoing currency conversions and dependence on foreign exchange reserves encouraged stakeholders.

The system has enormous potential for corporate organizations, which can efficiently manage their foreign exchange balances and avoid exchange risks associated with fluctuating global currencies, according to Mr. Antaryami Sarangi, managing director of Bank of India in Tanzania.

“The banking sector also stands to gain from implementing this system. Banks could facilitate importers by providing them with increased flexibility and reduced dependencies on hard currencies. This would streamline trade processes and enhance the overall efficiency of cross-border transactions,” he said.

Aditya Narayan Singh, the managing director of Bank of Baroda, stated that the arrangement is anticipated to result in decreased transaction costs, which would be advantageous for companies of all sizes. “By eliminating the need for constant currency conversions, settlement times can be significantly reduced and yield lower transaction costs,” he said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has paved the way for commerce using local currencies by enabling approved Indian banks to create Special Rupee Vestro Accounts (SRVA) in Tanzania, according to a news statement issued on the Indian High Commission in Dar es Salaam's website.

Tanzanian banks must open SRVA in India in order to trade via this method. They must then approach authorized Indian banks, who will then seek RBI for their permission with information about the arrangement.

The amount of bilateral commerce between Tanzania and India is now close to $4.5 billion.

Chinedu Okafor

Tanzania and India explore local currency trade to reduce dependency on dollars

