The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

The DRC wants more stake in its resources jointly controlled with China

Chinedu Okafor
China and DRC presidents
China and DRC presidents
  • DR Congo seeks increased stakes in cobalt and copper ventures with Chinese corporations.
  • President Felix Tshisekedi directs discussions to increase Congo's stake in the cobalt and copper joint venture with Chinese corporations.
  • Requests for a response from Chinese corporations involved in the joint venture remain unanswered.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo plans to increase its interest in a cobalt and copper joint venture with Chinese corporations from 32% to 70%, citing worries that the pact hands away too much of Congo's resources for little value to the country.

Recommended articles

President Felix Tshisekedi, who is scheduled to visit China on May 19, directed his administration to proceed with the discussions after Congolese parties "consolidated their position" on the 2008 agreement. Congo claims that the asymmetrical agreement gives it little influence over the venture's activities since its resources and earnings leave the nation.

In March, he established an ad hoc panel to harmonize the negotiation positions of the Congolese institutions in charge of overseeing the deal's implementation.

The General Inspection of Finance (IGF), the Agency for Supervision, Coordination and Monitoring of Collaboration Agreements signed between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Private Partners, the state miner Gecamines, and representatives of the presidency, government, state auditor, and civil society were all represented on the commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two-panel members who were not permitted to speak in public affirmed the veracity of the document and the findings that had not yet been publicized. According to the sources, Congo's discussions with the Chinese enterprises would be based on the conclusions.

Requests for a response from China Railway Group Limited and Power Construction Corporation of China, better known as Sinohydro, went unanswered.

However, the commission noted that Congo is looking forward to a 60% stake in Sicomines for Gecamines and its subsidiary, a non-dilutable 10% stake for the state, and 30% for the Chinese enterprises.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zimbabwe aims to become Africa's carbon credit trading hub

Zimbabwe aims to become Africa's carbon credit trading hub

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Risks associated with crypto transactions

Risks associated with crypto transactions

The DRC wants more stake in its resources jointly controlled with China

The DRC wants more stake in its resources jointly controlled with China

Kenyatta family overtaken as top shareholders in NCBA

Kenyatta family overtaken as top shareholders in NCBA

5 African countries which have received loans from the IMF in 2023

5 African countries which have received loans from the IMF in 2023

Tanzania allocates a massive budget for ground-breaking projects

Tanzania allocates a massive budget for ground-breaking projects

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Nigeria seems to be France’s favorite business destination in West Africa

Nigeria seems to be France’s favorite business destination in West Africa

Pulse Sports

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top ten highest-ranking ports in Africa

Top 10 highest-ranking ports in Africa

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi, seen here in November 2019, has called for a warmer relationship with Israel

China and the DRC are set to sign a $6 Billion infrastructure-for-minerals agreement

Tea-for-export in Uganda

Uganda's export sector surges as exports reach $674.54 Million, a 93.0% increase

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala projects grim fate for Nigeria’s oil sector, see her comments