The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Top 10 African countries with the cheapest electricity prices in 2023

Chinedu Okafor
electricity (Credit: getty-images)
electricity (Credit: getty-images)
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the cheapest price of electricity in 2023.
  • Electricity prices globally are expected to spike by a 3.3% year-on-year increase by 2024.
  • This list is courtesy of Global Petrol Prices, a platform that publishes up-to-date information on retail energy prices.

Electricity is a fundamental catalyst for economic development, and many African countries are actively working towards enhancing their energy infrastructure to stimulate growth.

Recommended articles

While electricity affordability remains a challenge in some regions, there are several African countries that stand out for their commitment to providing cheap and accessible electricity.

According to Yahoo Finance, the world’s electricity market is currently valued at over $1.94 trillion and is projected to reach $3.9 trillion in 2032.

This projection is a result of an estimated rise in demand for electricity, expected to spike by a 3.3% year-on-year increase by 2024. This would be driven by population increase, and economic development with the industrial, residential, and commercial sectors as the primary consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naturally, an increase in demand leads to an increase in cost, and while this is likely going to be the case, there are countries that boast low electricity costs and would most likely continue to thread within that direction. Below is a list of the ten of these countries in Africa.

This list is courtesy of Global Petrol Prices, a platform that publishes up-to-date information on retail energy prices around the world including motor fuel prices, electricity prices, and natural gas prices.

Read also: Top 10 African countries with the lowest fuel prices in September compared to August

The data set was last dated March 2023. With that said, below are the African countries in 2023 with the cheapest electricity prices in kilowatts per hour.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rank Country Price of electricity (kilowatt/hour) Global rank
1. Ethiopia $0.006 3rd
2. Sudan $0.008 4th
3. Libya $0.008 5th
4. Angola $0.014 7th
5. Zimbabwe $0.015 9th
6. Zambia $0.024 13th
7. Nigeria $0.028 16th
8. Egypt $0.029 18th
9. Algeria $0.040 23rd
10. Democratic Republic of Congo $0.063 38th
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the cheapest electricity prices in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the cheapest electricity prices in 2023

President Ruto unveils plan to privatise 35 state companies in Kenya, 100 more in the pipeline

President Ruto unveils plan to privatise 35 state companies in Kenya, 100 more in the pipeline

10 most fragile African countries in 2023

10 most fragile African countries in 2023

Bank of Uganda bans banknote gifts

Bank of Uganda bans banknote gifts

BBC exposé on Kericho tea farms wins Kenyan journalist $5,000 award

BBC exposé on Kericho tea farms wins Kenyan journalist $5,000 award

Top 10 African countries with the highest population growth in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest population growth in 2023

10 ways tinted windows increases your car's longevity

10 ways tinted windows increases your car's longevity

9 currencies stronger than the U.S. dollar & what Kenya can learn from them

9 currencies stronger than the U.S. dollar & what Kenya can learn from them

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive internet in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive internet in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

roads

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

5G mobile networks which provide high-speed mobile internet services, allowing users to download entire movies in seconds

Top 10 African countries with the most expensive internet in 2023

fragile African countries

10 most fragile African countries in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest population growth in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest population growth in 2023