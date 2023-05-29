The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top 10 most magnificent places for tourists to visit in Africa during the 2023 summer

Chinedu Okafor
Le Zanzibar, petit paradis sur Terre à visiter en fin d'année / Ákos Helgert
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 most magnificent places for tourists to visit in Africa during the 2023 summer.
  • This list is courtesy of the Travel Magazine an American travel Magazine.
  • Zanzibar takes the number one spot on the list. 

Africa, the world's second-largest and second-most-populous continent, is a land of stunning landscapes, diverse wildlife, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality. Embarking on a vacation in Africa offers a unique and transformative experience that will leave you with lasting memories. From breathtaking safaris in the Serengeti to exploring ancient historical sites in Egypt, Africa's diverse tapestry has something to offer every type of traveler.

When exploring Africa's natural splendor, tourists who are searching for the most unforgettable summer experience are spoiled for choice. These locations are the most stunning places to visit in Africa, offering a distinctive fusion of leisure, adventure, and beauty. Africa is home to an abundance of natural wonders and undiscovered jewels.

A list of top destinations for those seeking relaxation and pleasure during the 2023 summer was compiled by the American travel Magazine, ‘The Travel’.

Boasting crystal-clear beaches, towering peaks, and roaring waterfalls, this vibrant continent offers an exhilarating holiday adventure at every turn, and below are the top10 most magnificent places for tourists to visit in Africa during the 2023 summer.

6 of the 10 destinations mentioned in this list are located in Southern Africa, and none from west Africa. Tanzania appears twice, same as South Africa.

Rank Destination Country
1. Zanzibar Tanzania
2. Lake Malawi Malawi
3. Marrakesh Morocco
4. Mount Kilimanjaro Tanzania
5. Kruger National Park South Africa
6. Blue Nile Falls Ethiopia
7. The Pyramids Of Giza Egypt
8. Victoria Falls Zambia/Zimbabwe
9. Masai Mara National Reserve Kenya
10. Cape Town South Africa
Chinedu Okafor

