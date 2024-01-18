The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top 10 most open African countries at the start of 2024

Chinedu Okafor

Interconnectivity is now more conceivable than ever thanks to the fast advancement of tech and its influence on tourism, especially in Africa. People are no longer spoon-fed the complexities of other regions' cultures without some form of proof, especially with content found online, and as a result, there is less and less skepticism about travel, as unpleasant clichés have been dispelled.

Traveling these days has grown more appealing as a new wave of integration sweeps the globe. As mankind continues to advocate for cultural interactions, an increasing number of individuals are encountering and welcoming people from other nations, allowing understanding to replace conflict.

However, one obstacle stands in the way of full integration and that is the openness of a country. It is one thing to want to visit a country and it is another to actually have the permission to.

While humanity has made significant strides toward integration, there is still a lot of work to be done. There are still regions that need to be more open to outsiders, whether it means being less distrustful of other people or making their country safe for outsiders to visit.

Needless to say, certain nations meet this criterion: they are eager to contact people from different areas, they are hospitable, they are willing to share their culture, they have a conducive and safe environment, and they have a respectable to thriving economy.

Simply put, some countries have a very high openness index. The Openness Index, a metric that gauges a nation's accessibility and receptiveness to global trade, ideas, and collaboration, stands as a key indicator of a country's economic, social, and cultural vibrancy.

Henley and Partners, a firm focused on residence and citizenship by investment, recently released its Openness Index for 2024.

“The Henley Openness Index ranks all 199 countries and territories worldwide according to the number of nationalities they permit entry to without a prior visa,” the firm notes.

With that said below are the most open African countries. 8 of the top 10 most open countries in the world are African.

Additionally, these 8 African countries all share 1st place as they allow 198 countries the freedom to visit. Somalia and Togo also share the second position, as they too allow 197 countries to visit, despite not being on the top 10 list.

Rank Country Openness score (amount of countries that can visit) Openness rank (globally)
1. Burundi 198 1st
2. Cape Verde Islands 198 1st
3. Comoro Islands 198 1st
4. Djibouti 198 1st
5. Guinea-Bissau 198 1st
6. Kenya 198 1st
7. Mozambique 198 1st
8. Rwanda 198 1st
9. Madagascar 197 2nd
10. Mauritania 197 2nd
