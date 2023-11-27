The sports category has moved to a new website.

Top 5 best African companies to work for in 2023

Chinedu Okafor
  • Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 best African companies to work for.
  • This list is courtesy of the Forbes World's Best Employers.
  • Forbes compiled the list in partnership with the market research firm Statista. 

Companies are continuously looking for techniques to acquire a competitive advantage in today's business landscape.

While strategic planning, creative goods, and efficient processes are unquestionably important, one component that is sometimes overlooked is the importance of a pleasant working environment.

A workplace that encourages well-being and cooperation has a significant influence on employee happiness, productivity, and, ultimately, the company's success.

Companies across the globe have been striving to create said conducive work environment and each region and company have done this to varying degrees.

Forbes the global media company which focuses on business recently listed the companies that fit the bill. The list tagged the World's Best Employers ranked companies all over the world that provide the best working environment for their employees.

To compile its seventh annual list of the World's Best Employers, Forbes teamed up with the market research firm Statista to determine which companies create a stimulating and ideal atmosphere. Forbes polled over 170,000 employees from over 50 countries to calculate the ranking.

Forbes identified 700 companies seven of which were African. With that said, below are is 5 of Africa's best employers. The 6th and 7th companies in the Forbes list not listed below are South Africa's Mediclinic International and Sasol.

Rank Company Country Industry Number of employees Global rank
1. Absa Group South Africa Banking and Financial Services 35,451 103rd
2. Standard Bank Group South Africa Banking and Financial Services 49,325 128th
3. Safricom Kenya Utilities 5,500 164th
4. MTN Group South Africa Telecommunications 19,295 395th
5. Nedbank South Africa Business Services and Supplies 25,924 405th
