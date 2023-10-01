The sports category has moved to a new website.

Uganda's Sina Tsegazeab scoops prestigious award in Kenya

Mzee Asingwire

Sina Tsegazeab, the founder of Natna Hair, was recognised by the prestigious African Outstanding Professionals Award during a ceremony held at The Concord Hotel & Suites in Nairobi, Kenya.

The event, which was being held for the 2nd edition -- was organized by The Business Executive Media Group, and attracted distinguished professionals, industry leaders, and stakeholders from across the continent.

The Business Executive Media Group is a Ghanaian organisation and it holds The African Outstanding Professionals Awards to identify and acknowledge individuals who have displayed excellence and prowess in various fields.

An Eritrean Ugandan entrepreneur, Sina Tsegazeab, who started Natna Hair in 2015, holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and a Diploma in Marketing.

The founding of the company was inspired by a market void for superior-quality human hair. Over the years, she has expanded its operations to 13 countries, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States of America, and Dubai.

She says the company is committed to delivering exceptional products and remaining at the forefront of trends and technologies. Natna Hair deals in a widerange of products.

Sina Tsegazeab
Sina Tsegazeab Pulse

"Honored to receive the Africa Outstanding Professionals Award (AFROPA) from the Business Executives in Accra, Ghana, for @natna_hair_ brand at the Concord Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya," she said on receiving the award. "This recognition reminds me of a journey my incredible team undertakes to continue bringing excellence to the lifestyle industry. As we introduce new products; nourishing shampoo and revitalizing spray, we stay immensely grateful to our clients across East Africa for believing in us. #AwardWinningHairBrand #ExcellenceInBeauty #HairIsNecessity."

Present at the award ceremony were notable figures such as Antony Buluma, president of the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association; Ruth Muene, a communications expert working with the office of the Kenyan President; Atong Amos of Triple A Petroleum in South Sudan, among others.

