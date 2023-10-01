Uganda's Sina Tsegazeab scoops prestigious award in Kenya

The Business Executive Media Group is a Ghanaian organisation and it holds The African Outstanding Professionals Awards to identify and acknowledge individuals who have displayed excellence and prowess in various fields.

An Eritrean Ugandan entrepreneur, Sina Tsegazeab, who started Natna Hair in 2015, holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting and a Diploma in Marketing.

The founding of the company was inspired by a market void for superior-quality human hair. Over the years, she has expanded its operations to 13 countries, including the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States of America, and Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

She says the company is committed to delivering exceptional products and remaining at the forefront of trends and technologies. Natna Hair deals in a widerange of products.

Pulse

"Honored to receive the Africa Outstanding Professionals Award (AFROPA) from the Business Executives in Accra, Ghana, for @natna_hair_ brand at the Concord Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya," she said on receiving the award. "This recognition reminds me of a journey my incredible team undertakes to continue bringing excellence to the lifestyle industry. As we introduce new products; nourishing shampoo and revitalizing spray, we stay immensely grateful to our clients across East Africa for believing in us. #AwardWinningHairBrand #ExcellenceInBeauty #HairIsNecessity."