The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

US vice-president Kamala Harris has disclosed trade plans with Tanzania

Chinedu Okafor
US vice-president Kamala Harris has disclosed trade plans with Tanzania
US vice-president Kamala Harris has disclosed trade plans with Tanzania
  • US Vice President Kamala Harris formally began her Tanzanian visit on Thursday, after a late-night arrival on Wednesday. 
  • She immediately announced intentions to increase trade and investment with Tanzania. 
  • Harris began her journey in Ghana on Sunday before traveling to Tanzania's commercial city Dar es Salaam late on Wednesday, where she met President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday.

After arrival at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) late Wednesday night, US Vice President Kamala Harris formally began her Tanzanian visit.

Recommended articles

Soon after, she announced intentions to increase trade and investment with Tanzania during a visit to the East African country on Thursday as part of an African tour aimed at improving relations with a continent where China and Russia are gaining clout.

Harris began her journey in Ghana on Sunday before traveling to Tanzania's commercial city Dar es Salaam late on Wednesday, where she met President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Thursday.

"Working together, it is our shared goal to increase economic investment in Tanzania and strengthen our economic ties," the vice president said, listing several initiatives. These initiatives included a new memorandum of understanding between the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) and the government of Tanzania, that will facilitate up to $500 million in financing to help U.S. companies export goods and services to Tanzania in sectors including infrastructure, transportation, digital technology, climate and energy security, and power generation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harris also cited a new relationship in 5G technology and cybersecurity, as well as LifeZone Metals' ambition to construct a new processing factory in Tanzania for minerals used in electric car batteries, which is being funded by the United States.

"This project is an important and pioneering model, using innovative and low-emission standards. Importantly, raw minerals will soon be processed in Tanzania, by Tanzanians," she said, adding that the plant would deliver battery-grade nickel to the United States and the global market from 2026.

In response, the president of Tanzania, President Hassan stated on Thursday that her most significant request was to reform the visa procedure between the United States and Tanzania, as both countries would benefit from a "long-duration visa" that would boost trade and tourism.

"Madam President, under your leadership Tanzania has taken important and meaningful steps and President Joe Biden and I applaud you," Kamala Harris said, standing alongside Hassan.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

US vice-president Kamala Harris has disclosed trade plans with Tanzania

US vice-president Kamala Harris has disclosed trade plans with Tanzania

Nigeria’s ports in Lagos receives 4000 ships annually

Nigeria’s ports in Lagos receives 4000 ships annually

Kenya’s economic forecast takes a dip

Kenya’s economic forecast takes a dip

Air Tanzania records a loss in the billions despite the growth in the country’s aviation sector

Air Tanzania records a loss in the billions despite the growth in the country’s aviation sector

Sh924 million pay day for Kenyatta family

Sh924 million pay day for Kenyatta family

Black Hats are becoming the biggest threats to Nigeria’s budding digital economy

Black Hats are becoming the biggest threats to Nigeria’s budding digital economy

Kenya continues to show other African countries the blueprint for intercontinental trade

Kenya continues to show other African countries the blueprint for intercontinental trade

The monetary committee in Ghana does not see Ghana’s economic situation stabilizing

The monetary committee in Ghana does not see Ghana’s economic situation stabilizing

Tanzania's aviation sector outperforms pre-Covid levels

Tanzania's aviation sector outperforms pre-Covid levels

Pulse Sports

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

How well do you know your favourite La Liga club?

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Messi gives in to Alphonso Davies' demand after 3 years

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

Why Greenwood could have played his last match for United

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Top 10 African countries with the most transparent GDP data

Kenyans in diaspora tend to send more money home the weaker the Kenyan shilling gets

Kenyans in diaspora tend to send more money home the weaker the Kenyan shilling gets

Nigeria is set to release funds from foreign airlines' ticket sales and begin operations for Nigeria Air by May

Nigeria is planning to unlock revenue from the sale of tickets on international airlines and launch Nigeria Air by May

Unilever Nigeria

Here’s why Unilever Nigeria is exiting from Nigeria’s home care and skin cleansing markets