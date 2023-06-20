How to purchase Kenya Power tokens through the bank

This move comes after just 10 months since the utility firm limited the purchase of power exclusively to its in-house M-Pesa pay bill numbers.

Both Equity Bank and KCB have already informed their customers of this positive development.

A person using a pre-paid electricity metre Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

How to purchase tokens from Equity Bank

Equity Bank wasted no time in informing its customers about the reinstatement of the service.

Through social media, they announced that Kenya Power tokens are back, and customers can now purchase them through multiple platforms.

These include dialing *247# using Equitel, the Equity mobile app, online platforms, and the Eva Chatbot.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tokens zimerudi (Kenya Power tokens are back). Buy tokens by dialing *247# using Equitel, Equity mobile App/online, Eva Chatbot," Equity informed its customers.

Buy tokens conveniently with KCB Bank

Similarly, KCB has resumed vending tokens, allowing their customers to pay for both prepaid and postpaid electricity bills.

Kenya's state-owned power company is probing workers for fraud and everyone is anxious BI Africa

By dialing the short code *522#, KCB customers can easily access the service and purchase tokens hassle-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Power's decision to reverse the exclusivity of token sales follows its earlier move to limit the purchase of power to its own M-Pesa pay bill numbers.

This decision, implemented on September 1 the previous year, had restricted the options available to customers.

Pulse Live Kenya

The utility company had declined to renew the contracts of several token vending companies, including PDSL, Cevens, Lexco One, Wawai, Anchor, Korandu, African Vending Systems, Adtel, Radix, Dynamo Digital, and Digital Leo.

ADVERTISEMENT

These contracts had expired on August 31, 2022.

Reasons behind KPLC's decision

Kenya Power has not officially commented on why it chose to reverse its decision. However, it is speculated that the utility company may have reconsidered due to customer feedback and the need for increased convenience.