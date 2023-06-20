The sports category has moved to a new website.

How to purchase Kenya Power tokens through the bank

Lynet Okumu

Kenya Power allows banks to sell tokens again. Here is how to purchase tokens from your bank

Kenya Power announces countrywide delay in tokens, bill payments
Kenya Power has decided to reverse its decision to lock out banks from selling electricity tokens for prepaid customers.

This move comes after just 10 months since the utility firm limited the purchase of power exclusively to its in-house M-Pesa pay bill numbers.

Both Equity Bank and KCB have already informed their customers of this positive development.

Kenya Power announces countrywide delay in Tokens, bill payments
READ: Plan to end Kenya Power's monopoly gains momentum

Equity Bank wasted no time in informing its customers about the reinstatement of the service.

Through social media, they announced that Kenya Power tokens are back, and customers can now purchase them through multiple platforms.

These include dialing *247# using Equitel, the Equity mobile app, online platforms, and the Eva Chatbot.

"Tokens zimerudi (Kenya Power tokens are back). Buy tokens by dialing *247# using Equitel, Equity mobile App/online, Eva Chatbot," Equity informed its customers.

Similarly, KCB has resumed vending tokens, allowing their customers to pay for both prepaid and postpaid electricity bills.

Kenya's state-owned power company is probing workers for fraud and everyone is anxious
By dialing the short code *522#, KCB customers can easily access the service and purchase tokens hassle-free.

Kenya Power's decision to reverse the exclusivity of token sales follows its earlier move to limit the purchase of power to its own M-Pesa pay bill numbers.

This decision, implemented on September 1 the previous year, had restricted the options available to customers.

Kenya Power logo
READ: 76 proven hacks to make Kenya Power tokens last longer

The utility company had declined to renew the contracts of several token vending companies, including PDSL, Cevens, Lexco One, Wawai, Anchor, Korandu, African Vending Systems, Adtel, Radix, Dynamo Digital, and Digital Leo.

These contracts had expired on August 31, 2022.

Kenya Power has not officially commented on why it chose to reverse its decision. However, it is speculated that the utility company may have reconsidered due to customer feedback and the need for increased convenience.

Additionally, the company may have felt confident in its capacity to handle a large volume of payments, which was one of the reasons cited for the initial decision to restrict token sales.

