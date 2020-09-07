Doctors have once again issued a two-week strike notice after their grievances went unmet.

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) secretary general Chibanzi Mwachonda noted that one of the unmet conditions was a promised medical cover.

"Six months into the pandemic the government is yet to fulfill its pledge on provision of comprehensive medical insurance and compensation for those who have lost their lives in the line of duty," he stated.

KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda

The doctors have further decried the withdrawal of allowances that had been approved as an incentive to the Covid-19 front-liners.

Doctors ended their previous strike in late August after talks with county government representatives.

At the time, the doctors decried defective PPEs and little support for their infected colleagues.

"We have colleagues who have contracted COVID, they have been in isolation, they have had to foot the bills, despite the fact that they contracted COVID while on duty," KMPDU Vice Chair Allan Ochanji stated at the time.