Kisumu residents on Monday meted violence against members of the County Public Service Board.

The disgruntled residents attacked the Board Chairperson Babu Karan and four others over what they termed as bias in offering employment opportunities.

The residents accused Karan and his team of a skewed process of hiring hiring of village administrators, revenue officers.

Also Read: Matiang'i unveils new method to file OB reports

Kisumu County Public Service Board Chairperson Babu Karan during a recent press briefing

During a recent briefing, Chairperson Karan had hinted that there are conmen targeting those who have applied for the county jobs.

"Reports indicate that the said individuals have been asking candidates for amounts between Sh. 10,000-Sh. 50,000 and even invoke the names of some Board members.

"The Board has lodged an official compliant with the police and the matter is under investigation. The Board warns the public against any form of fraud that is aimed at compromising the integrity of the Board’s county workers recruitment process," he stated at the time as he put the conmen on notice.