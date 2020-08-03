Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has unveiled a digital OB system.

Speaking on Monday at Kamukunji Sub-County Police the CS noted that the new system will help improve police services.

Members of the public to receive a copy of their report via SMS or e-mail once their details are entered in the Occurrence Book (OB).

The CS noted that files have been reported missing but with the digital system that will be a thing of the past.

Interior CS Fred Matiangi

"As a proud citizen of this country to say to we have begun the final funeral to that thing called the file. Our citizens are suffering because of this unknown mysterious thing called the file," CS Matiang'i said.

New system

Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Communications Joe Mucheru who was in attendance said that files will not be missing with the new system.

"No files will start missing. The kind of infrastructure that has been put in place ensures that the data and information is secure. Hata ukijaribu kutafuta hiyo server hautaipata," the CS said.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai lauded the move by Kenya Police noting that the digital OB is a crucial mile step in how things are done in the force.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai: Police Service launches new Digital Occurrence Book

"This morning @NPSOfficial_KE launches the Digital Occurrence Book, commonly known as OB," the IG of Police stated.

"This has been one of my flagship projects & will go a long way in ensuring better, more efficient management of reported cases right from stations. CS @FredMatiangi will officiate the launch," he added.