Former Makadara MP Benson Mutura is the new speaker of the Nairobi County Assembly following an election held on Friday.

Mutura won the election at the county assembly after garnering 99 of the 123 votes cast during the afternoon session.

The ex-MP was fielded as the Jubilee Party candidate in a contest that saw six other entrants.

Benson Mutura during a press conference moments after he was elected Nairobi County Assembly speaker

Given the current Covid-19 pandemic, the election was held virtually.

The seat fell vacant after Beatrice Elachi resigned citing life-threatening incidents which prevented her from delivering on her mandate.

In a last-minute twist, embattled assembly Clerk Edward Gichana was reinstated to the position after the courts found that he held the instruments required for the Speaker elections to be conducted.

The elections also come just days after Governor Mike Sonko agreed to cooperate with Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director-General Mohamed Badi to end wrangles at City Hall.

