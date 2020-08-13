Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says he will withdraw all court cases filed against the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS).

Sonko said he had reached an agreement with Major General Abdala Badi and they had ironed out the contentious issues.

“After yesterday we agreed to polish the issues in the MOU and we agreed with my brother Badi that all cases in court will be withdrawn to allow for service delivery and development,” governor Sonko stated.

The truce comes after a stern warning by President Uhuru Kenyatta that he will not tolerate any more “petty” politics in Nairobi.

Uhuru intervenes

“Sonko, stop petty politics. Badi has no interest in the post of governor, Speaker, MCA or any other," President Kenyatta said.

"After he is done with the NMS, he will go back to the military to protect Kenyans. We are here to serve the people and not to cause confusion and commotion,” he added.

Uhuru said the NMS was installed to transform the capital into a city befitting its status by uplifting the livelihoods of residents.

“Our work as elected leaders is serving those who elected us and not wrangles every time. I don’t want any more politics but to ensure we have roads, a good sewerage system, water and so on," the President said.