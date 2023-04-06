5 reasons you should take part in the 2023 Digital Rights & Inclusion Forum

DRIF23: Building a sustainable internet for all

DRIF23 aims to tackle critical digital challenges including internet shutdowns, universal service fund utilization, data protection, content moderation, and censorship.

The forum will feature 70 sessions with discussions being followed by 600 delegates from more than 44 countries.

The forum will be hosted in Kenya for the first time this year and is set to take place at Sarova Stanley Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, from April 12 - April 14, 2023

Why you should be part of the DRIF23 conversation

Networking: Organizations and individuals seeking partnerships or collaboration with governments will have an opportunity to connect with experts on digital rights as well as policy makers.

Learning: Individuals will get to learn from experienced digital leaders through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops.

Advocacy: If you shape conversations on digital rights through advocacy and activism, this is the perfect forum to help raise awareness about critical issues like internet shutdowns and data privacy.

Community building: DRIF23 is a platform that will enable individuals to connect with other like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and build lasting relationships.

Get inspired: You can also expect to witness the launch of research, platforms, and networks that address digital inclusion and digital rights.

Catch the DRIF23 live stream on YouTube

The in person event will also be live streamed on YouTube ParadigmHQ

Last year's DRIF event, held under the theme “Towards a Digitally Inclusive Africa '', was a hybrid- event that reached 1,300 individuals, with physical sessions hosted in 17 African countries.

This year's DRIF23 is a timely and necessary event that everyone in the digital ecosystem should not miss.

It will be a melting point for stimulating discussions and great ideas, bringing together key players in the tech space, and a significant opportunity for networking, learning, and exchanging ideas.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this important conversation!

