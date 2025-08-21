Funds released to State House by the National Treasury for the month of July 2025 surged to Sh1.19 billion, a massive 389.4 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.
A closer look at the numbers
Official government documents show that in July 2024, State House received Sh243.2 million.
The billion-shilling disbursement marks a significant rise in the funds allocated to the presidency at the start of the new financial year.
The figures are contained in the Statement of Actual Revenues and Net Exchequer Issues, a monthly report published by the National Treasury.
The report details how much money has been released from the government’s main account to various ministries and state departments.
The data, captured as of July 31 for both years, provides a direct comparison of government spending priorities at the beginning of two consecutive financial years.
Spending more early
While the jump in monthly funding is stark, a deeper look at the numbers reveals a major shift in how State House’s budget is being distributed.
The Sh1.19 billion released in July 2025 represents 15.5 percent of State House’s entire budget for the whole year. This is a significant front-loading of its allocation.
For comparison, the Sh243.2 million released in July 2024 accounted for just 3.1 percent of its total annual budget for that year.
This shows that the presidency has received a much larger portion of its yearly funds at the very beginning of the 2025/2026 financial calendar than it did previously.
Spike comes despite smaller annual budget
This acceleration in funding is particularly noteworthy because the total annual budget for State House did not increase. In fact, it saw a slight decrease.
According to the Treasury’s original estimates, the annual allocation for State House was reduced from Sh7.94 billion in the 2024/2025 financial year to Sh7.68 billion for the current 2025/2026 period.
The substantial release of taxpayer money to State House at the start of the financial year highlights a significant change in government cash flow management.
The data confirms the sharp month-on-month increase and the unusual concentration of funding in the first of twelve months, all within a slightly reduced overall annual budget.