Joshua Oigara joins corporate executives with regional mandates after new appointment

Stanbic Bank has confirmed the appointment of its Kenya Chief Executive, Dr Joshua Oigara, as the new Regional Chief Executive for East Africa.



The appointment takes effect on 1 September 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

In its statement, the bank said: “We are pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Joshua Oigara as Regional Chief Executive, East Africa, effective 1st September 2025. This appointment is subject to regulatory approval.”

Oigara will continue to serve as Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Kenya, a position he has held since December 2022, while taking on the additional regional responsibilities.

He succeeds Patrick Mweheire, who will conclude his five-year tenure as Regional Chief Executive on 31 August 2025 but will continue to serve as Chief Executive of Stanbic Kenya Holdings.

Stanbic’s leadership team paid tribute to Mweheire, stating: “The Leadership team thanks Patrick for his exemplary leadership in building a well-positioned franchise in the East African region and look forward to his continued impact within the Group.”

Kenyan executives with regional influence

Oigara’s appointment reinforces Kenya’s role as a hub for corporate leadership in East Africa.

Kenyan executives have increasingly taken centre stage in guiding regional and multinational organisations, often setting the pace for the financial and corporate sector.

Other Kenyan business leaders have similarly extended their influence beyond the country’s borders. James Mwangi of Equity Group has led one of the fastest-growing banks in East Africa, establishing operations in several neighbouring countries.

Similarly, Peter Ndegwa, Chief Executive of Safaricom , previously held senior leadership roles in Diageo across Africa and Europe, cementing his place as one of Kenya’s most recognisable corporate figures on the global stage.

As one of Kenya’s top corporate leaders, Oigara has held influential positions across the banking industry.

Before joining Stanbic, he served as Group Chief Executive of KCB, a role that placed him at the forefront of regional expansion and digital transformation in the banking sector.

A strong regional footprint

Oigara’s new position comes at a time when banks are positioning themselves to play a greater role in East Africa’s economic transformation.