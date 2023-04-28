The sports category has moved to a new website.

Most common causes & prevention of oil leaks in cars

Fabian Simiyu

Oil leaks in cars are becoming a major problem for car owners, and the following are some of the causes and remedies to the problem

Car leaking oil
Car leaking oil

Oil leaks in cars can be a common problem that can lead to serious engine damage if not addressed promptly.

There are several causes of oil leaks, including worn or damaged gaskets, seals, and oil pans, as well as improper installation of components during repairs or maintenance.

The oil pan is responsible for preventing oil leaks in conjunction with other components such as the oil gasket, valve cover gasket, and oil seals.

These components work together to contain the oil in the engine and facilitate its flow to the necessary parts. In the event of damage or corrosion to the oil gasket or seals, oil leaks may occur.

Regular oil changes are crucial for maintaining the health and longevity of your vehicle's engine.

However, it's important to ensure that the oil is filled to the proper level and not over-filled during the oil change process.

Refilling car oil
Refilling car oil Pulse Live Kenya
Overfilling the oil can cause spills and leaks that can lead to damage to the engine and other parts of the vehicle, as well as create safety hazards on the road.

In addition to debris on the road, there are several other ways that an oil pan can become damaged, such as hitting a curb or a speed bump at high speed, or even from normal wear and tear over time.

When an oil pan becomes punctured, it can cause a significant oil leak that can result in engine damage if not addressed promptly.

Preventing oil leaks requires proper maintenance of your vehicle, regular inspections, and prompt repair of any issues that arise.

Oil leaks can have a ripple effect on other parts of your car, and signs of an oil leak may manifest in other areas of the vehicle before it's time for an oil change.

To ensure the proper functioning of your car, it's important to have routine inspections and tune-ups performed by automotive technicians.

Oil motor changing- Oilmaintenance
Oil motor changing- Oilmaintenance Pulse Live Kenya
This helps technicians to monitor your vehicle's overall health and identify potential issues, including oil leaks before they cause significant damage.

By being proactive with vehicle maintenance, you can help prevent costly repairs and keep your car running smoothly.

One of the best ways to prevent oil leaks is to have the oil routinely changed, along with the oil filter.

Having clean oil is essential to your engine’s health and functioning, and routine oil and filter changes give your automotive specialist an opportunity to inspect the quality of your oil and replace it with clean oil before dirt and debris causes harmful effects on your engine.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

