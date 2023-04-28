Most common causes & prevention of oil leaks in cars

There are several causes of oil leaks, including worn or damaged gaskets, seals, and oil pans, as well as improper installation of components during repairs or maintenance.

Damaged seals

The oil pan is responsible for preventing oil leaks in conjunction with other components such as the oil gasket, valve cover gasket, and oil seals.

ADVERTISEMENT

These components work together to contain the oil in the engine and facilitate its flow to the necessary parts. In the event of damage or corrosion to the oil gasket or seals, oil leaks may occur.

Over-filled oil

Regular oil changes are crucial for maintaining the health and longevity of your vehicle's engine.

However, it's important to ensure that the oil is filled to the proper level and not over-filled during the oil change process.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Overfilling the oil can cause spills and leaks that can lead to damage to the engine and other parts of the vehicle, as well as create safety hazards on the road.

Damaged oil pan

In addition to debris on the road, there are several other ways that an oil pan can become damaged, such as hitting a curb or a speed bump at high speed, or even from normal wear and tear over time.

When an oil pan becomes punctured, it can cause a significant oil leak that can result in engine damage if not addressed promptly.

Preventing oil leaks in cars

ADVERTISEMENT

Preventing oil leaks requires proper maintenance of your vehicle, regular inspections, and prompt repair of any issues that arise.

Routine inspections

Oil leaks can have a ripple effect on other parts of your car, and signs of an oil leak may manifest in other areas of the vehicle before it's time for an oil change.

To ensure the proper functioning of your car, it's important to have routine inspections and tune-ups performed by automotive technicians.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

This helps technicians to monitor your vehicle's overall health and identify potential issues, including oil leaks before they cause significant damage.

By being proactive with vehicle maintenance, you can help prevent costly repairs and keep your car running smoothly.

Regularly change oil & filter

One of the best ways to prevent oil leaks is to have the oil routinely changed, along with the oil filter.

ADVERTISEMENT