Video: Inside Bien’s acoustic rendition of 'Lifestyle', why less was more

Bien has made yet another milestone in his solo career after appearing on the Recording Academy’s Global Spin series, a prestigious platform spotlighting musical talent from across the world.

With a guitar in hand, a single microphone, and the skilled accompaniment of Rwandan guitarist Yvan Kwizera, the former Sauti Sol frontman delivered a raw, emotional acoustic rendition of his hit single 'Lifestyle', a performance that left no doubt about his versatility and star power.

A powerful, stripped-back performance

Unlike the polished studio version that fans may be familiar with, Bien’s Global Spin performance peeled back the layers of production, leaving only voice, guitar, and silence and that made all the difference.

The acoustic version allowed the song’s powerful lyrics to take centre stage, offering a deeper emotional resonance.

The result was a soul-stirring experience. Without the usual percussive Afrobeat rhythms, the focus shifted to Bien’s vocal strength his seamless transitions between smooth low notes and the storytelling within the lyrics.

Complementing him perfectly was Kwizera, whose masterful finger-picking added texture without overwhelming the vocals.

The chemistry between the two was subtle yet powerful, offering a stripped-down version of Afro-fusion that leaned more into soul and singer-songwriter territory while still retaining its East African spirit.

What is Global Spin?

Global Spin is a digital performance series launched by the Recording Academ, the same institution behind the Grammy Awards.

Its mission is to spotlight global artists by giving them a platform to perform original music in a culturally authentic and visually intimate setting.

Each episode features a different international act, allowing global audiences to experience the rich diversity of world music.

The platform is a celebration of musical storytelling and global artistry, giving underrepresented regions, like East Africa a rare and valuable opportunity to shine on a world stage.

Bien’s feature marks a significant moment for Kenyan music, placing the country in the same global conversation as other international music powerhouses.