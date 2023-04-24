Pros & cons to consider before purchasing diesel cars in Kenya

Diesel cars have long been a popular option for many drivers due to their fuel efficiency and powerful performance.

However, there are both advantages and disadvantages to owning a diesel car that should be carefully weighed before making a purchase decision.

In this regard, it is essential to consider various factors such as environmental impact, maintenance costs, and resale value.

By doing so, prospective buyers can make an informed decision about whether a diesel car is the right choice for them.

Fuel efficiency

Diesel cars have gained popularity among consumers primarily due to their higher fuel efficiency compared to their gasoline counterparts. Hence, the question arises whether diesel cars provide better mileage.

According to a report by CarsDirect, diesel cars generally offer approximately 30% to 35% higher mileage per litre than their petrol engine counterparts.

Cost of purchase and maintenance

One of the factors that may come to the fore when evaluating the expenses of owning a diesel car is the initial purchase cost, which is generally higher compared to gasoline cars.

Despite being expensive to purchase, diesel engines are widely known for their longevity, and this is one of the most significant benefits of owning a diesel car.

As a result, diesel car owners can typically expect better trade-in and resale values for their vehicles.

Diesel engines have some advantages in terms of maintenance requirements since they do not rely on spark plugs or distributors, making ignition tune-ups unnecessary.

As a result, diesel-fueled engines may require less maintenance in certain respects.

Although diesel engines have a reputation for requiring less maintenance than gasoline engines, it is crucial to keep them in good condition by adhering to a regular maintenance schedule.

This includes frequent oil changes, along with filter replacements for air, oil, and fuel. Additionally, diesel cars may feature water-separator collection bins that must be emptied manually.

Pollution - Diesel emissions and noise

Diesel emissions refer to the exhaust gases that are released from diesel engines, commonly found in cars, trucks, and other heavy-duty vehicles.

These emissions contain a number of pollutants, including particulate matter, nitrogen oxides (NOx), and other harmful compounds.

Particulate matter (PM) is made up of tiny particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems. These particles can also contain carcinogens, such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), which have been linked to cancer.

Efforts are being made to reduce diesel emissions through the use of cleaner fuels, such as biodiesel and natural gas, as well as through the use of emissions control technologies like particulate filters and selective catalytic reduction.

Historically, diesel engines have been known for their unpleasant odor, loud noise, and distinctive clattering sound.

Pros of diesel cars

Lower fuel cost Higher resale value Longer-lasting engine Better fuel efficiency

Cons of Diesel cars

