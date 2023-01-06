John Ngumi's new job after resigning as Safaricom board chairperson

In a statement released on January 5, 2023, the company said Ngumi’s tenure as the company was seized effective December 22, 2022.

According to Safaricom, Ngumi is leaving the company to focus on developing green energy generation across the continent.

“The board announces the resignation of John Ngumi as a director and consequently as the chairman of the board. The new chairman will be elected by the board of directors in the coming weeks.

(Kenyan Report) Pulse Live Kenya

“In the brief period, John has provided a wealth of industry knowledge and vast experience. He leaves to focus on developing green energy generation across Africa with an emphasis on green hydrogen,” read the statement by Safaricom.

Ngumi who was appointed to replace former chairman and CEO Michael Joseph has served as the previous Chairperson of the Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) board as well as an inaugural director on the board of the Communications Commission of Kenya and has also chaired the board of the Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC).

A first-class graduate of Oxford University, Ngumi boasts of a career spanning over three decades in the finance sector.

Other notable finance institutions Ngumi has worked for include Grindlays Bank now Stanbic Bank, Citibank, Barclays Bank and Standard Bank.

