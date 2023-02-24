ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  local

CS Kuria moves to kick out viral China Square store

Denis Mwangi

China Square has been making headlines in Kenya, as news of its opening went viral on social media.

A collage of Trade CS Moses Kuria and China Square
A collage of Trade CS Moses Kuria and China Square

Trade and Investment Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has announced that he has given the go-ahead for the buyout of the lease given to China Square, a newly opened store at Kenyatta University’s Unicity Mall in Nairobi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

China Square has been making headlines in Kenya, as news of its opening went viral on social media.

Trade and Investment CS Moses Kuria during a past media briefing
Trade and Investment CS Moses Kuria during a past media briefing Pulse Live Kenya

The mall, located next to Kenyatta University is said to be a hub for products and businesses, selling everything from electronics to clothing.

China Square gained attention for creating a versatile shopping centre that some social media users claimed was challenging the dominance of Eastleigh, Kamukunji, and Dubois Road in the Nairobi Central Business District.

However, Kuria's tweet suggests that he believes that Chinese investors should focus on manufacturing in Kenya, rather than trading.

I have today given an offer to Prof Wainaina the VC Kenyatta University to buy out the lease for China Square, Unicity Mall and hand it over to the Gikomba, Nyamakima, Muthurwa & Eastleigh Traders Association. We welcome Chinese investors to Kenya but as manufacturers not traders,” Kuria said.

Buying out the lease means paying the current tenants or leaseholders a sum of money in exchange for terminating their lease agreements, after which the properties would be transferred to the local traders.

By offering to hand over the lease of China Square and Unicity Mall to local traders' associations, he seemed to be advocating for a more localized approach to commerce in Kenya.

The Gikomba, Nyamakima, Muthurwa, and Eastleigh Traders Associations, which Kuria mentioned in his tweet, are well-known organizations that represent traders in Nairobi's bustling markets.

Newly opened China Square in Unicity Mall
Newly opened China Square in Unicity Mall Pulse Live Kenya

These markets are often seen as the lifeblood of Kenya's economy, providing affordable goods and services to millions of people as well as supporting livelihoods.

Kuria's offer has already generated a lot of discussion on social media, with some praising his commitment to supporting local traders, while others are questioning the feasibility of his proposal.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Kuria moves to kick out viral China Square store

CS Kuria moves to kick out viral China Square store

Nigeria experienced a decline in GDP growth in 2022 according to the National Bureau of Statistics

Nigeria experienced a decline in GDP growth in 2022 according to the National Bureau of Statistics

Top 4 business ventures available to Kenyans

Top 4 business ventures available to Kenyans

The high cost of mobile data in Africa: Top 20 most expensive countries

The high cost of mobile data in Africa: Top 20 most expensive countries

Tanzania and France in a new deal agree to increase the flight trips between both countries

Tanzania and France in a new deal agree to increase the flight trips between both countries

The disagreement between Kenyan food importers and the Kenyan government may increase hunger in the country

The disagreement between Kenyan food importers and the Kenyan government may increase hunger in the country

Kenya and Botswana stand out as innovators in Africa, according to WIPO report

Kenya and Botswana stand out as innovators in Africa, according to WIPO report

Uganda is prioritizing those displaced by oil exploration according to its petroleum agency

Uganda is prioritizing those displaced by oil exploration according to its petroleum agency

See who Nigeria’s next president could be based on predictive polls

See who Nigeria’s next president could be based on predictive polls

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto met representatives of JP Morgan Investment Bank at State House on february 21, 2023

Bank worth Sh51 trillion to open regional offices in Nairobi [Details]

Josephine Anan-Ankomah

Josephine Anan-Ankomah appointed new MD of Ecobank Kenya

How to predict currency movements in forex

How to predict currency movements in forex

A collage of Trade CS Moses Kuria and China Square

CS Kuria moves to kick out viral China Square store