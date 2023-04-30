What to do if your phone gets stolen

Confirm that your phone is stolen

If you find yourself in a situation where you have misplaced or lost your phone, there are a few things you can do to try and locate it.

One of the easiest and most straightforward methods is to call your phone number from another phone. If you have simply misplaced your phone or dropped it somewhere, there is a chance that someone may find it and answer your call.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

They may be able to provide you with its location or even return it to you if possible.

Locate your phone using find my phone

In today's world, losing a smartphone can be a major hassle, especially when we store a significant amount of personal and sensitive information on it.

Thankfully, both Android and iOS devices come with a built-in security feature known as Find My Phone or Find My iPhone, respectively. These features allow users to track, lock, or erase their device remotely in case of theft or loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Android devices, Find My Device can display the pinpoint GPS location of the phone on Google Maps with impressive accuracy.

Alternatively, users can simply type "Find My Phone" on Google search to view the device's live location on the search results page.

Apple's Find My iPhone feature works similarly and allows users to track their device's location, provided they have enabled location services and have access to their iCloud account from a computer.

Enabling these features is simple and only requires users to log into their respective Google or iCloud accounts on their devices.

Once enabled, users can rest assured that their devices are protected, and they can easily locate them in case of loss or theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

With these security features, smartphone users can safeguard their personal information and avoid the frustration of losing a device.

Remotely lock your phone

When your smartphone is stolen, it's important to act fast and take measures to protect your personal information.

The first thing you should do is to remotely lock or wipe clean your device to prevent unauthorized access to your data.

On an Android phone, you can use the Find My Device service to lock your device remotely. Simply go to the Find My Device website and click on the "Secure Device" option.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

From there, you can enter a new password and set a lock on the device. This will ensure that no one can access your phone without the password.

If you want to completely erase all the data from your device, you can also use the Find My Device service to do so.

Click on the "Erase Device" option on the Find My Device page, and then click on "Erase Device" again to confirm your decision.

You will need to authenticate your account by signing in to your Google account, and once the verification is complete, Find My Device will permanently delete all data from your phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

If your phone is offline, the wipe process will start the next time it connects to the internet.

Change password for essential services

While many of us use our smartphones to access a range of online services, we often overlook the security risks associated with doing so.

Banking apps are usually secured with a PIN or biometric authentication, but other apps like email, online shopping, and social media platforms often lack additional security layers.

If your smartphone is stolen, the thief can gain access to all the apps on your device that don't require additional authentication.

ADVERTISEMENT

That's why it's important to change the password for all the essential services you frequently use on your smartphone.

Pulse Live Kenya

This includes email, online banking, shopping apps, and password managers. By doing so, you can prevent unauthorized access and use of your personal information.

Changing your passwords on a regular basis is a good security practice, even if your phone hasn't been stolen.