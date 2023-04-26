The sports category has moved to a new website.

5 habits to prolong the lifespan of your phone's battery

Fabian Simiyu

Phone and charger
Smartphone batteries are an essential part of our daily lives, but they can be a source of frustration when they run out of charge quickly.

To extend your phone's battery life, it's important to develop good charging habits.

The following habits are simple, practical, and can be easily incorporated into your daily routine, helping to ensure that your phone is always charged and ready when you need it.

It is crucial to always use the charger recommended and provided by your smartphone's manufacturer, especially if your phone supports fast charging.

Opting for good quality original chargers not only ensures a longer and better battery life but also guarantees optimal functionality.

Using third-party or cheap alternatives that are not compatible with the specifications of the original smartphone adapter can pose a significant risk to your phone's battery life and even cause damage to your device.

Phones charging
This is because the device and charger are designed and tested together, so any deviations from the recommended charger can lead to suboptimal performance and, in some cases, even pose a safety hazard.

Keeping your phone battery from completely draining is an essential practice to maintain your battery's health and prolong its lifespan.

When a battery drains completely, it causes a chemical imbalance inside the battery that is challenging to reverse.

Low battery
This chemical imbalance reduces the overall battery life, and as a result, you'll find yourself having to charge your phone frequently, leading to the battery backup becoming shorter and eventually making your device useless.

When charging your smartphone, it is essential to avoid using power-consuming apps and games to prevent potential damage to your phone's battery and internal components.

Using such apps and games can cause the phone to heat up, adding more temperature to the already hot charging process, and potentially leading to battery damage.

Phone charging
Not only do games and heavy apps require processing power and use up battery life, but they can also overheat your phone, leading to issues with its overall performance and longevity.

In some cases, this can even pose a safety hazard, particularly if the phone becomes too hot and causes the battery to swell or leak.

It's a common habit to charge our smartphones overnight while we sleep, but this practice can cause significant damage to the phone's battery and electronics.

When we charge our phones overnight, the charging process continues even after the battery is fully charged, resulting in excessive heat production inside the battery.

This heat can cause a change in the composition of the electrolyte and even lead to outgassing and a swollen battery, ultimately affecting the battery's lifespan and performance.

Fast charging is a convenient feature that many smartphone users rely on to quickly charge their phones.

However, this convenience comes with a price - fast charging generates more heat than a regular charger, and this can impact the battery's lifespan.

Batteries tend to corrode due to oxidation from heat, and this is a common issue that affects many types of batteries.

DGG Adaptive Fast Charging USB 1Port 15W Charger
To ensure your phone's battery lasts as long as possible, it's recommended to use fast charging only when necessary and if it's supported by your phone.

Otherwise, it's better to stick to a regular charger. If you need to charge your phone quickly, you can try activating Power Saving and Airplane mode and leaving your phone idle while it charges.

