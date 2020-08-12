The Nairobi County Assembly will on Friday August 14, 2020 vote in a new Speaker following the resignation of Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

The directive comes as the office of the County Assembly clerk announced a vacancy.

Ms Elachi resigned on Tuesday citing "life-threatening incidents" that have made her unable to deliver on her role as the speaker.

Read More: Elachi resigns as Speaker

Beatrice Elachi who resigned from County Assembly Speaker seat

State House meeting that decided Elachi's fate

Reports have now emerged claiming that a private meeting held at State House on July 31, 2020 is behind Elachi's eventual resignation.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the meeting was attended by top Jubilee party officials and a section of Nairobi MCAs who have been Elachi's strongest critics.

Although none of those claimed to have attended the meeting have revealed details of the meeting, some hinted that the wrangles at the Nairobi assembly were among the discussions of the day.

"He (the President) told us that he wanted to listen to us over what was causing chaos at the assembly. People opened up and told him the source of friction.

“The meeting was a top secret and the order was that details were not to be divulged until after the resolution of the problem. He promised to solve the problem within two weeks," a source quoted by Nation stated.

MCAs who support Ms Elachi have also claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta had scheduled a meeting to hear them out.

Also Read: Jubilee party takes action after Elachi's resignation