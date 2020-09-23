The Migori County Assembly was in disarray on Wednesday morning as MCAs were scheduled to deliberate on the impeachment of Governor Okoth Obado.

Fights broke out within chambers after North Kanyamkago MCA George Omamba was reinstated as Deputy Speaker through a court order.

With the new development, the proceedings on Governor Obado's impeachment had received a new lease of life.

The move was received as a threat by pro-Obado MCAs who orchestrated the chaos at the assembly.

The impeachment hearings have been unable to kick off after Speaker Boaz Okoth adjourned sittings claiming that his life was in danger.

A group of Obado-allied MCAs entered the chambers and meted violence on the lawmakers who were conducting the morning session.

Nominated MCA Mary Ogodo seems to have been the unfortunate casualty of the fist fights that ensued as she was rushed to the St Joseph's Mission Hospital with a broken arm.

County assembly staff accused five MCAs of starting the violence at the assembly, led by Kaler MCA Thomas Akungo.

"The five MCAs were hiding in one of the offices in the assembly controlled by Obado’s relative before they made their way into the assembly and started creating chaos," the staff members stated.