The Ministry of Education has issued fresh instructions ahead of the re-opening of public universities and colleges in Kenya.

According to a circular from the ministry, the management boards of the tertiary institutions have been asked to develop Coronavirus spread prevention plans for their institutions.

In the circular, Education and Research Principal Secretary Simon Nabukwesi directed the institutions to have trainers, trainees and all staff tested ahead of the possible re-opening in September.

The Ministry has further required the institutions to cease all operations of quarantine centres within their premises.

The institutions have been instructed to stop admitting suspected Covid-19 patients on quarantine basis.

Nabukwesi gave the administrators to report back on progress of the new measures by June 25, 2020.

KCPE and KCSE 2020 candidates

The instructions come just a day after Education CS George Magoha announced that this year's KCSE and KCPE candidates may have to sit for their exams in April 2021.

The CS disclaimed that the tentative date will be dependent on whether schools will be re-opened in September 2020.

