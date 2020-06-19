The Ministry of Health on Friday issued a statement commemorating the world Sickle Cell Anemia day.

In a press address from Afya House, CAS Rashid Aman highlighted that individuals living with the condition are among those at high risk of suffering severe complications of the deadly Coronavirus disease.

Dr Aman further cautioned the individuals on the need of strictly adhering to the preventive measures against Covid-19 infection.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman

"Persons living with sickle cell disease are at a higher risk of getting infected with COVID-19 and more likely to get severe illness if they get infected due to their impaired immunity," he explained.

1-month's supply of medication

The CAS further asked Kenyans living with the conditions to ensure they have a month's supply of their medication at all times.

"During this period of the Coronavirus pandemic, persons living with the sickle cell disease are advised to ensure they keep a minimum of one-month's supply of medication at all times and consult their physicians in case they exhibit any of the Coronavirus symptoms," CAS Aman stated.