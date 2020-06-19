117 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Kenya, after 3043 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

In the new cases recorded 112 are Kenyans and 5 are foreign nationals.

The number of recoveries has also increased after 91 patients were discharged in a single day.

This increases the number of recoveries to 1550. Notably 2 fatalities were reported on Friday, increasing the number of deaths to 119.

In terms of gender Health CAS Rashid Aman reported 83 are male and 54 are female.

This is how the Covid-19 cases were distributed in counties

Nairobi 51

Mombasa 22

Kajiado 18

Nakuru 5

Garissa 5

Machakos 3

Kericho 2

Busia 2

Uasin Gishu 2

Wajir 1