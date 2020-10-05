The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a summons against the managers of Neo Kenya Mpya Bus services.

In an announcement made on Monday, NTSA revealed that the authority was working with the Inspector General of Police to establish what happened in an incident that left two dead at Kenol, Murang'a County.

"In implementation of the PSV Regulations, 2014 and in consultation with the Inspector General, the Authority has summoned the officials of Neo Kenya Mpya Commuters Limited and Joy Kenya Services Limited to appear before it to provide an insight into the incidents reported to have occurred at Kenol, Muranga County on Sunday 4th October, 2020," the brief from NTSA read.

Also Read: Chaos erupt in Murang’a ahead of DP Ruto’s visit (Video)

Scenes at Kenol, Murang'a county where 2 people were killed during chaos associated with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kihara MP Alice Wahome

Murang'a MPs

Two members of parliament - Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro and Kandara MP Alice Wahome - have also been accused of hiring goons who caused the chaos on Sunday.

IG Hillary Mutyambai ordered their arrest on Sunday outlining that the Director of the Internal Affairs Unit as well as 2 senior DCI officers were investigating the matter.

IG Mutyambai further accused the two MPs of hiring the buses which ferried the perpetrators of the Sunday mayhem.

Read More: DCI summons Ndindi Nyoro and Alice Wahome after Sunday chaos in Murang'a