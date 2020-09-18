Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party officials from Kisumu County have issued a message to Deputy President William Ruto ahead of his planned visit to the county.

Led by the county branch chairperson Professor Ayiecho Olweny, the leaders insisted that Kisumu remains to be former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's stronghold.

They ascertained the DP that no matter the number of visits he makes to the region, their allegiance to the former PM will not be swayed.

Kisumu County ODM Chairperson Prof. Ayiecho Olweny

The leaders, however, extended a warm welcome to the DP on condition that he doesn't speak ill of the ODM party leader while there.

"If he decides to insult the party leader, most likely, his utterances would cause problems at the function. Chances are high that some people who will attend his event won’t be his supporters, but those of the [former] prime minister. They would be at his function out of curiosity or just to listen to what he has to say. Therefore, if he insults the party leader in their presence, they might yell at him, and that won’t be good," the ODM official advised.

Take his goodies - ODM officials tell Kisumu residents

The officials further asked residents who had planned to attend the DP's meetings to go ahead unhampered.

They also asked those who hadn't planned to attend not to feel any compulsion to do so.

"If he brings goodies, take them but that does not mean that everyone who attends that function is his supporter," Olweny stated.

The DP is scheduled to visit Nyanza region next week.